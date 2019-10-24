Paithan Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Paithan Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly elections 2019

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name—Paithan

Constituency Number—110

District Name— Aurangabad

Total Electors— 2,93,598

Female Electors—1,37,659

Male Electors—1,55,937

Third Gender—2

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Sandipanrao Asaram Bhumare of Shiv Sena won the seat receiving 48,266 votes while Appasaheb Ramkrishna Patil of Congress emerged as the runner-up receiving just 26,349 votes. Shiv Sena's Sanipanrao Asaram Bhumare retained the seat in 2004 receiving 48,462 votes while Shinde Sunil Shivaji emerged as the runner-up receiving just 43,336 votes. In 2009, Sanjay Waghchaure of the NCP defeated the incumbent MLA Sandipanrao Asaram Bhumare. However, in 2014, Sandipanrao Asaram Bhumre wrested the seat back from SanjayWaghchaure of NCP, becoming an MLA from Paithan for the fourth time.

This year, Radhakisan Gorde Dattatray is Nationalist Congress Party's candidate from the seat. He is up against sitting MLA and Shiv Sena leader Sandipanrao Asaram Bhumare.

Demographics: Paithan is in the district of Aurangabad and is situated on the banks of river Godavari.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .