Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Pachora profile: A Shiv Sena stronghold since 1999, NCP main challenger for saffron party

Pachora Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Pachora

Constituency Number – 18

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 3,12,962

Female Electors – 1,49,698

Male Electors – 1,63,262

Third Gender–2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Over the last four elections, the contest in Pachora Assembly constituency has largely been between Shiv Sena and NCP even though the latter has one the seat only once since 1999. In the 2014 election, Shiv Sena's Kishor Appa Patil won the seat with a handsome margin of 28,000 votes by defeating incumbent MLA Dilip Onkar Wagh. The win was important for the Shiv Sena because it has retained the seat since 1999, and also because in 2009, Dilip had wrested control of the seat from two-time Shiv Sena MLA Tatyasaheb RO Patil in 2009. Tatyasaheb had defeated Dilip in 2004 with a margin of 16,000 votes in 2004. Tatyasaheb had won the seat for the first time in 199 by defeating its nearest rival and then-incumbent MLA Wagh Onkar Narayan by over 16,000 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly election, NCP has once again fielded Dilip Onkar Wagh as its candidate while the Shiv Sena has fielded incumbent MLA Kishor Appa Patil from the seat.

Demographics – This city is studded with historical temples. As of 2011, the total population stood around 289,628.