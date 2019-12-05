P Chidambaram attacks Centre over 'floundering state of economy', detentions in Kashmir; claims 'govt is incapable of pulling country out of crisis'

"As I stepped out and breathed the air of freedom at 8 pm last night, my first thoughts, prayers were for the 75 lakh people of the Kashmir who have been denied their basic freedoms since 4 August 2019", former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said while opening his first press conference on Thursday after getting a bail in the INX Media case.

The former finance minister took a scathing jibe at the BJP-led Centre over the current state of economy. He said that the government is 'incapable' of pulling the economy out of the current slowdown. "We will be lucky to end the year if growth touches even five percent." He reiterated former chief economic adviser to the government, Arvind Subramanian’s caution that "five percent under this government, because of suspect methodology, is not really five percent but less by about 1.5 percent." He further alleged, "if the diagnosis is wrong, the prescription will also be wrong."

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, the senior Congress leader said, “Even after seven months into the fiscal year, the BJP government believes that the problems faced by the economy are cyclical. The government is wrong. It is wrong because it is clueless." He claimed that the government was unable to look for the "obvious clues because it is stubborn and mulish in defending its catastrophic mistakes like demonetisation, flawed GST, tax terrorism, regulatory overkill, protectionism, and centralized control of decision-making in the prime minister's office.”

He launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent over the economic slowdown, claiming that the prime minister had left it to his ministers to "indulge in bluff and bluster". The senior Congress leader quoted the Economist, saying that the net result of Modi has led to the government to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy.

Congress leader P Chidambaram: Prime Minister has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy. https://t.co/algL4hlIJF — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

He further clarified that his record as a minister and his conscience is 'absolutely clear'. He spoke about the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed concern over the prolonged detention of political leaders who have been held without any charges. "Freedom is indivisible, if we must preserve our freedom, we must fight for their freedom," he said. He further alleged that he would be ready to go and visit the Valley 'if the government allowed him to do so".

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader arrived in Parliament a day after he was released from Delhi's Tihar jail, and told reporters: "The government cannot suppress my voice in parliament."

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.