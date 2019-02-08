'Over 160 locations': Congress LS manifesto committee convener says party is committed to including voice of public

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Rajeev Gowda, the convener of the Congress' manifesto committee, tweeted that his team had travelled to over 160 locations and received thousands of suggestions, some of them online.

Gowda, a Rajya Sabha MP and senior Karnataka Congress leader, said the grand old party is committed to responding to the voice of the public.

Gowda also uploaded a picture showing several of the team members, with notable names including former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Assam MP Sushmita Dev and ex-MP Lalitesh Patil Tripathi.

.@INCIndia is committed to having our Manifesto respond to your voice. Over the past few months, we have travelled to over 160 locations and received 1000s of suggestions, some online. Here are some of the team members behind this exercise. #YourVoice #JanAwaaz pic.twitter.com/0ie3J1ccbo — Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) February 7, 2019

The manifesto committee of the Congress met for the first time in September to start the process of preparing the vision document for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 19-member committee's focus is on drafting a document on issues such as job creation, strengthening small and medium enterprises and agricultural productivity. As per this Firstpost report, a national convention is also planned for 3 March in Delhi, where recruited community leaders will be invited to meet Congress leaders.

