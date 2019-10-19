Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ovala Majiwada profile: Two-time Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik to contest against Congress' Vikrant Chavan

Ovala Majiwada Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Ovala Majiwada

Constituency Number—146

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—447302

Female Electors—203647

Male Electors—243644

Third Gender—11

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of Shiv Sena won with 52,373 votes against Chavan Sudhakar Waman of MNS who garnered 43,332 votes. In 2014, the sitting MLA and Shiv Sena candidate won against Sanjay Pandey of BJP with a margin of about 11,000 votes.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena candidate and incumbent MLA Pratap Sarnaik will challenge Vikrant Bhimsen Chavan of Congress.

Demographics— Ovala Majiwada is part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely, Mira Bhayandar, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli and Belapur in Thane district.

