Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: NPF's Lorho S Pfoze wins

Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 9,18,966

Female electors: 4,64,657

Male electors: 4,54,309

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabagai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Saikul (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), Nungba (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), Singhat (ST)

Results in last four elections: In the 1999 elections, Holkhomang Haokip of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat. Mani Charenamei, an Independent candidate, won the seat in 2004. Congress candidate Thansgo Baite won the seat consecutively in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by three communities -– the Nagas, Kukis as well as the Meiteis. The Meiteis are dominant in the eight Assembly segments from the Manipur valley which are part of this constituency. The Nagas are the dominant tribe in districts like Ukhrul, Chandel and Tamenglong districts. The Kukis, on the other hand, are the dominant tribe in Churachandpur district and parts of Senapati district.

