Osmanabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:55:27 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BBKD Annasaheb Ramchandra Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Arjun (Dada) Salgar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPP Dipak Mahadav Tate 0 Votes 0% Votes
KKJHS Phulsure Vishwanath Sadashiv 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gore Netaji Nagnathrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Shivaji Pandharinath Oman 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tukaram Dasrao Gangawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jagannath Nivrutti Munde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Vasant Raghunath Munde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shankar Pandurang Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sayyad Sultan Ladkhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Osmanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 17,26,793

Female electors: 7,93,955

Male electors: 9,32,838

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved from Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ausa, Omerga (SC), Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Paranda, Barshi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leader Shivaji Vithhalrao Kamble became the MP in 1999. In 2004, Shiv Sena’s Nahire Kalpana Ramesh won the seat. In 2009, NCP’s Padmasinha Patil defeated Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad. However, Gaikwad trounced Patil in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: The fight in this constituency has taken a dynastic turn. In Osmanabad, Shiv Sena's Omraje Nimbalkar takes on NCP's Ranajagit Sinh Patil, who is also his cousin.  Incidently, their rivalry transcends two generations. Patil's father Padmasinh Patil, a staunch Sharad Pawar loyalist, is accused of plotting the murder of Nimbalkar's father, former Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:55:27 IST

