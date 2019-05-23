Osmanabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Osmanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 17,26,793

Female electors: 7,93,955

Male electors: 9,32,838

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved from Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Ausa, Omerga (SC), Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Paranda, Barshi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena leader Shivaji Vithhalrao Kamble became the MP in 1999. In 2004, Shiv Sena’s Nahire Kalpana Ramesh won the seat. In 2009, NCP’s Padmasinha Patil defeated Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad. However, Gaikwad trounced Patil in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: The fight in this constituency has taken a dynastic turn. In Osmanabad, Shiv Sena's Omraje Nimbalkar takes on NCP's Ranajagit Sinh Patil, who is also his cousin. Incidently, their rivalry transcends two generations. Patil's father Padmasinh Patil, a staunch Sharad Pawar loyalist, is accused of plotting the murder of Nimbalkar's father, former Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

