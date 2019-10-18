Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Osmanabad profile: NCP, seeking to retain seat, fields Sanjay Prakash Nimbalkar against Shiv Sena's Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil

Osmanabad Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Osmanabad district — Umarga.

Constituency Name—Osmanabad

Constituency Number—242

District Name—Osmanabad

Total Electors—352364

Male Electors—186689

Female electors—165665

Third Gender—10

Reserved—No

Previous years results — In 2014, Ranajagjitsinha Patil of NCP won with 88,469 votes against Omprakash Bhupalsinha (Pawanraje) Rajenimbalkar of Shiv Sena who received 77,663 votes. In 2009, Patil was defeated by Omprakash with a margin of about 20,000 votes.

In 2004 Padamsinh Bajirao Patil of NCP beat Independent candidate Pawan Raje Bhopalsinh in an extremely tight battle of a few hundred votes.

In 2019, NCP is fielding Sanjay Prakash Nimbalkar against Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil of Shiv Sena, Bhika Sudamrao Vidyagar of BSP among others.

