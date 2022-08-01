On his arrival in Gujarat on Monday, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that people of the state have two options, either to vote for BJP and get spurious liquor or to opt for AAP to get employment.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that people of Gujarat have two options, either to vote for BJP and get spurious liquor or to exercise their franchise in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get employment.

He was addressing the reporters on his arrival in Gujarat, which is his fourth visit to the poll-bound state in a month.

"At present, people of Gujarat have two options, either they'll get spurious liquor if they'll vote for them (BJP) or they'll get employment, if they vote for us. Electricity, school, jobs will be the issues now," he said.

Hitting out at the Gujarat government, he said that spurious liquor is being sold openly in state which shows how the mafias have been emboldened in the state .

Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said that Kejriwal is slated to address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday.

He said that the AAP national national convener will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval where he is likely to make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election.

After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.

