Opposition's secret which PM Modi exposed in reply to no-trust vote in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-led Opposition in the Lok Sabha as he was replying to the no-confidence motion moved against his government on 26 July.

During the debate, PM Modi said that the Opposition leaders have received secret vardan (blessings).

“Mera pakka vishwaas ho Gaya hai ki vipaksh ke logon ko ek secret vardaan Mila hua hai…ye ki ye log jiska bura chahenge uska bhala ho hoga (I have full belief that the Opposition leaders have a secret vardan (blessing) is that whenever they wish bad upon someone, that individual always benefits).”

PM Modi said he is an example of how whoever is abused by the Opposition, ends up succeeding.

"One such example is standing before you. 20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya (20 years, what all was not done to me, but only good happened to me)," the PM said.

PM Modi then gave three other examples to prove his point.

1- Banking sector

PM Modi said the Opposition tried to question India's banking sector, but their profits have doubled since then.

"They said banking sector will be crushed, it will be ruined, nation will be in doldrums. They got experts from abroad to spread their negative narrative. When they wished ill for our banks, our public sector banks flourished," he said.

2- HAL recorded highest ever revenue

The Prime Minister said when the Opposition tried to decry HAL, it recorded its highest ever revenue.

#WATCH | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded its highest-ever revenue. Despite their (opposition's) allegations, HAL has emerged as the pride of the country. They said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink but today LIC is getting stronger. 'Share… pic.twitter.com/dH2eOoGuk9 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

"They ruined HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). They tried to incite the workers and spread negativity. But now HAL is flourishing. It has recorded its highest ever revenue. HAL has now become the pride of country," he said.

3- LIC got stronger

The Opposition said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink, but today the insurance corporation is getting stronger.

'Opposition favourite slogan: Modi teri kabr khudegi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For the past three days, the Opposition leaders abused me. They are now feeling relieved after abusing me. For them, the best slogan is 'Modi, teri kabr khudegi'."

He further said, "Congress does not have neeti, niyat, vision, understanding of global economy and India’s capability."

