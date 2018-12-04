Opposition's anti-Narendra Modi front will prove futile after Assembly polls, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana): While asserting that the anti-Modi front of the Opposition will be proved futile following the state Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a God's gift to India and that millions of people have full faith in him.

Speaking to ANI in poll-bound Telangana, Chouhan said that Modi has increased India's stature and reputation in countries across the world.

"Anti-Modi Front of the Opposition will be proved futile after the state elections and all efforts of Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eventually fail," he added.

Chouhan also slammed the Congress party and the ruling K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

"Congress is uprooted everywhere in India and hence it cannot be an option in Telangana. BJP is the only option in the state. All the efforts of Opposition against the prime minister would fail and the BJP under his leadership will form the government at Centre in 2019 along with its allies," he added.

Chouhan further said that the TRS government has completely ruined the state during its tenure.

"The state has become a revenue deficit from revenue surplus state under TRS rule. Telangana is grappling with unemployment, farm distress and a plethora of other problems. The whole state has been ruined as it was being controlled by one family," he said.

Telangana elections are due on 7 December while counting of votes will take place on 11 December.