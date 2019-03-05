Opposition wants to strike Narendra Modi, I want to strike on terror, says PM after launching pension scheme in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday used the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike analogy to underscore his will to take on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Speaking after launching a pension scheme for the unorganised sector, Modi said the Opposition wants to dislodge him.

"They (Opposition) want to strike Modi, but I want to strike on terror," Modi said. "They want to remove this chowkidar, but I want to fight poverty," he added.

"The honesty of your chowkidar is troubling those in Opposition. That is the reason they are saying Modi hatao, (remove Modi) while I am saying that I want to fight poverty and dishonesty. I am standing firm due to your support, Modi said.

Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan or grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi said the Opposition are forming a mahamilavat (highly adulterated) combine to remove him.

"But I am working to safeguard interest of workers and farmers. I am also working to provide security, he said. Modi, who launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana pension scheme, targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over poverty, saying only those oblivious to sleeping hungry at night can think that it is a "state of mind".

"This scheme is aimed at uplift of the section of society which has been ignored and left at the mercy of God. They (Congress) gave slogans of garibi hatao (end poverty). Some projected themselves as messiah of workers. But during their tenure they did not launch such a scheme, he said.

"They ruled the country for 55 years and collected votes in the name of poor," he said.

"They thought that poverty is a mental state. See how is this neta who says that there is nothing like poverty, but a mental state," Modi said, targeting the Congress chief.

"For them poverty is just an opportunity to click pictures. Only those oblivious to sleeping hungry even for one night can think that it is a state of mind," Modi said, in an obvious reference to Rahul's 2013 statement that poverty is a state of mind.

"What they could not do in 55 years, this chaiwala did in 55 months by bringing such a scheme," Modi said.

"The communists got opportunity to form government in many states, but could not bring such a pension scheme for the unorganised workers," the prime minister said.

"This scheme has been launched by our government as a tribute to the unorganised sector workers, who can earn some money till their body is fit, but are worried about what will happen to them when they get old," Modi said.

Under this scheme, unorganised workers will get a pension of Rs 3,000. I am told that over 14 lakh workers have been enrolled under the scheme, he said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.