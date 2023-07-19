'Opposition using nation's name as tool to gain power': BJP writes to EC against renaming UPA as INDIA
The Bhartiya Janata Party has written a letter to the Election Commission of India against the renaming of UPA to INDIA, which is short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
BJP leader and advocate Ashutosh Dubey said that the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has renamed itself to India to “use the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power.”
Yesterday, leaders from 26 opposition parties held a pivotal meeting in Bengaluru where they officially rebranded themselves as “INDIA”.
Taking note of this, the head of BJP Maharashtra’s social media-legal and advisory department, Dubey, said that this has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power.
“I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of great concern and discomfort regarding the recent renaming of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This action has caused widespread dissatisfaction and is viewed as a deliberate attempt to exploit the name of our nation for political aspirations, which I believe is a disrespect to the country and its citizens,” Dubey said.
“While I understand that political parties have the right to choose their names and develop their strategies for electoral success, it is crucial that they do so without undermining the dignity and integrity of our nation. By associating their political agenda directly with the name of our country, the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power,” he added.
The BJP leader explained that in case the party wins in the upcoming polls, people would say “India has won” but if it loses, people would say “India has lost,” which in turn promotes a “sense of national insult.”
“It implies that the outcomes of the election are tantamount to the victory or loss of the entire nation, disregarding the diverse views, aspirations, and democratic rights of individual citizens. Such a sweeping statement not only undermines the pluralistic nature of our democracy but also attempts to manipulate public sentiment for political gain,” the letter stated.
“I kindly request the Election Commission of India to investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that political parties adhere to ethical standards when choosing their names and formulating slogans. It is imperative that the sanctity of our nation’s name is upheld, and political parties are discouraged from exploiting it for their personal political agendas,” it added.
Nitish Kumar against INDIA name
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar staunchly opposed the name INDIA as it has the letters ‘NDA’ in it.
Reports suggest that the name INDIA was put forth by everyone in an informal meeting on Monday following which Kumar said, “All right, if all of you are okay with it (the name INDIA), then it is fine.”
