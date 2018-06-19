You are here:
Opposition stages walkout from Assembly to protest lack of action against Kerala ADGP's daughter for 'assaulting' policeman

Politics Indo-Asian News Service Jun 19, 2018 16:59:59 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led Opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday in protest against what it said was inaction against the daughter of a top police officer who was accused of beating up a policeman.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

Before leading the walkout, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his failure to take prompt action.

"It has been a few days since Gavaskar, a police driver of a very senior police officer, was beaten up by the officer's daughter. While the victim is in hospital, a case has been registered against him. But no action has been taken against the official's daughter," Chennithala said.

Reports of alleged misbehaviour by the daughter and wife of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sudesh Kumar, chief of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion, against Gavaskar made rounds last week.

Kumar's daughter is accused of abusing Gavaskar and hitting him with her mobile telephone after he reportedly came late to pick her and her mother up. He is now warded in the Medical College Hospital.

Vijayan said steps were being taken against the archaic practice of senior police officials using policemen for their personal work.

"I assure the House that things are being set right and no one, irrespective of their rank, will be spared. Please don't ridicule us as we are determined to set things right. It is against the rules to use policemen for menial jobs," said Vijayan.

Earlier, senior Congress legislator K Muraleedharan sought leave for an adjournment motion and also slammed Vijayan for misleading the House when the chief minister in March had pointed out that no senior police officials were misusing the services of their orderlies.

"It has recently come to light that an IPS official from Rajasthan had used the service of two women to help his wife have a smooth delivery. And when such things surface in the media, these officials vent their anger on the juniors," said Muraleedharan.


