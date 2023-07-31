Opposition shedding crocodile tears on Manipur issue: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition'
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday slammed the Opposition from disrupting the Parliament proceedings and “running away from the discussion” on Manipur issue.
“Opposition doesn’t want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition,” Sitharaman said.
“Manipur is just a political issue for them (Opposition). Today it was proved that they were just shedding crocodile tears on the Manipur issue. If they genuinely cared, then they would have discussed it,” the Union Minister said.
Parliament adjourned for the day
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday as the Opposition kept insisting on a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the House.
As the House reassembled at 3:30 pm after witnessing four adjournments during the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the Government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue. He asked the opposition members to return to their seats so that the discussion could be initiated.
However, as the uproar continued, he adjourned the House for the day.
The Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day following protests by the Opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue.
With inputs from agencies
