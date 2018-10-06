Opposition parties in Maharashtra seek support of Congress to defeat BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: The Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Saturday sought the support of the Congress to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti and MLC Kapil Patil of the Loktantrik Janata Dal called on Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar at his residence on Saturday.

Patil said the discussions revolved around forging unity among opposition parties in order to defeat the BJP.

"The Congress is a big party. Hence, it should take the initiative in forging strong opposition unity to take on the BJP. This will not be possible until smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh are taken into confidence," Patil told PTI.

Patil said issues like farmers suicides, skyrocketing prices of fuel, inflation, unemployment, and "injustice" faced by Dalits, Muslims and OBCs were plaguing the state.

"Thus, there is resentment against the BJP. Under such circumstances, the Congress should take a lead and bring the Opposition under one umbrella," he said.