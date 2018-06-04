Opposition MLAs walk out of Puducherry Assembly on first day of Budget Session; protest govt's 'failures' in UT

Puducherry: The entire opposition staged a walk out from the Puducherry Assembly on the opening day of the Budget Session on Monday to protest the government's 'failure' to address the grievances of government employees and to maintain law and order.

Even as Chief Minister V Narayansamy was tabling papers in the House, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan and other members of the party demanded adjournment to discuss issues concerning the government employees, law and order and plight of ration shop workers.

Holding placards with slogans against the government,the MLAs rushed towards the Speaker's podium before walking out.

The AINRC legislators led by Leader of the Opposition N Rangasamy were also on their feet protesting the 'failure of the government' to implement various assurances given to the people in the past. Later, they too trooped out of the House.

While the AIADMK members returned to the House a few minutes later, the AINRC MLAs boycotted the proceedings.

The House then took up the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the address presented on 26 March by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, which remained inconclusive.