You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Opposition members raise slogans against Jayant Sinha over garlanding row, demand apology from BJP leader

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 13:21:28 IST

New Delhi: Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised slogans against civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha for garlanding men convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkhand.

File image of Union minister Jayant Sinha. Reuters.

File image of Union minister Jayant Sinha. Reuters.

As soon as the minister rose to respond to a question on upgradation of airports during the Question Hour, opposition members started raising slogans. They soon rushed to the Well demanding an apology from the minister. They raised slogans such as "stop garlanding convicts" as Sinha responded to the question.

Sinha, however, continued to speak. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the senior-most member of the Union Cabinet present in the House, stood up briefly apparently urging Opposition members to return to their seats.

As Sinha completed his answer, opposition members withdrew from the Well. Sinha had sparked a controversy after pictures of him felicitating men convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkahand went viral on social media. He had later expressed regret and had said that he believes in the rule of law.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 13:21 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores