Opposition leaders meet to discuss forming non-NDA front, to move EC for VVPAT-EVM tally

New Delhi: Top Opposition leaders met in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on 23 May, to discuss the possibility of a non-NDA alliance staking claim to government formation.

They will also move the Election Commission to press for their demand of tallying the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with the electronic voting machine (EVM) figures.

Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Satish Chandra Misra of the BSP, Sitaram Yechury of the CPM, D Raja of the CPI, Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Ramgopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Kanimozhi of the DMK, Manoj Jha (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP), Devinder Rana (NC) took part in the meeting, among others.

"On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the Election Commission has yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Yechury said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.