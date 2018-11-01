'Opposition must unite to save democracy': Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi to form anti-BJP front

Soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday, both the leaders chose to ignore the bitter past their parties had and arrived at a consensus that there was a need for all Opposition forces to unite to "defend democracy".

"We had a very good meeting. The gist was that we have to defend democracy and the future of the country. So we are coming together to work, all opposition forces must unite," said Gandhi.

"All Opposition forces are going to work together to protect India, our institutions, and our democracy," he further said. "We have had a past. Both of us agreed that we are not going to get into the past. We are going to talk about the present and our future."

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Because of the situation in the country, it is necessary for all the Opposition forces to get together."

Naidu said that it was a "democratic compulsion" for all parties against the BJP to come together to save democracy.

"Today, we have to save this nation and democracy. That's why I discussed this with Rahulji also...Some of you have a doubt about our past. It is a democratic compulsion now to unite. All opposition needs to be one," said Naidu.

"We have to organise everybody against the BJP and chalk out a programme for the future," he also said.

Naidu also said that Gandhi supported Andhra Pradesh's demand for special status.

"I have been in politics for 40 years. Never have I witnessed this type of governance, which is demolishing all the institutions like the CBI and ED. Even the institutions of governors and Supreme Court are in danger," said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

Gandhi also spoke on the Rafale row and said that if a proper investigation was conducted, "it will become very clear who engaged in corruption".

"On Rafale, it is very clear that corruption has taken place. Institutions that can probe Rafale are being attacked and threatened. If there is an inquiry, it will become very clear who engaged in corruption. The nation needs to know where the corruption took place in Rafale deal," he said.

Naidu, a former BJP ally who quit the NDA early this year over the Centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh, had also met BSP chief Mayawati, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha in New Delhi on 27 October.

With inputs from PTI