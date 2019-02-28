Opposition calls Narendra Modi's mega video-conference with BJP workers 'ridiculous', says PM desperate for re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received backlash from the Opposition for his "record-breaking" address to BJP workers at the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' event on Thursday while maintaining silence on Wing Commander Abhinandan being captured by Pakistan after his MiG 21 Bison crashed inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a day before. On Thursday, Modi interacting with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers in what the party says is the "world's largest video conference". The conference came a day after Pakistan "captured" the IAF pilot after an aerial engagement during which the two countries claimed to have shot down each other’s aircraft, and hours before Pakistan announced that it will be releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Modi to postpone his mega video-conference with the BJP workers, saying the nation’s energy must be spent on getting the IAF pilot back safely from Pakistan’s custody. I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019 Kejriwal’s tweet came as the Congress alleged that Modi has "misplaced priorities" and was "desperate for re-election". The Congress accused BJP leaders of politicising the bravery of the armed forces, while referring to Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's comment that India's "pre-emptive strikes" on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot and three other locations have created a "wave in favour of Modi" and will help his party win over 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Taking it to Twitter, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video conference record" when the entire country was praying for the safe return of its pilot. Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record! pic.twitter.com/ulIMzA35Xv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2019

The Opposition continued its scathing attack with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that the silence of the country’s leadership was "deafening" as the nation awaits a response.

Even when our pilot is missing, everything — even national security — is seen through the lens of public relations and votes. The BJP only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing. Those who worship power will only be consumed by it. #BringHimHome — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 28, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also termed the video-conference "ridiculous" and a "betrayal of national sentiments".

At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Nrendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 28, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah mocked the timing of Modi's address when the IAF pilot was still in Pakistan custody.

He ejected a vein of laughter and said Modi continuing with his election campaign was either the "surest sign" that the IAF pilot will be back in the next 24-48 hours or that "he really just couldn't care less".

On Wednesday, too, the Opposition parties had expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

At the video conference, Modi’s said that India would "fight, live, work and win as one". He also said it was necessary to ensure nothing was done to dent the morale of the security forces.

With inputs from PTI

