Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA'

I-N-D-I-A is the official name of the Opposition alliance. The name is said to be proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The name I-N-D-I-A is said to be the acronym for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

The name of the Opposition alliance is expected to be officially announced on Tuesday evening.

Joint opposition meeting concludes in Bengaluru, Karnataka “All will be united,” says JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on being asked if the opposition alliance has been named ‘I-N-D-I-A’. pic.twitter.com/n7FFVE0gg3 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

The Opposition Unity meeting is currently underway in Karnataka's Bengaluru which is being attended by the leaders of 26 parties.

The current Congress-led alliance is called United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Earlier, some of the Opposition alliance leaders took to Twitter to drop hint that it may be called I-N-D-I-A.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "Team INDIA vs Team NDA"

Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Chak De! INDIA"

Reacting to the name Tariq Khan, SP spokesperson said, "We are trying to make an alliance which will cover whole of India... All Opposition parties are together and are alligned with common mimimum programme."

"The meeting is discussing which parties will contest from which state. The meeting is very positive and we are concentrating on all the states," he added.

Who will lead the Opposition alliance?

A report by NDTV quoted sources saying that former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be named as the President of the Front and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the Convenor.

