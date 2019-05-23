Ongole Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 1,470,212 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,889

Male electors: 597,957

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Darsi, Ongole, Yerragondapalem (SC), Giddalur, Kanigiri, Kondapi (SC), Markapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP leader Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy was elected MP. In 2004, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy from Congress won the election and repeated his feat in 2009. He was defeated by YSRCP’s YV Subba Reddy in 2014 by a thin margin.

Demographics: Ongole constituency is inclusive of the Ongole district which has a population of 3,059,423, according to the 2011 census records. It is spread over an area of 17,626 sq km. Both YSRC and TDP workers have been clashing in the run-up to the elections.

