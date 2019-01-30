One-time farm loan waiver, crop insurance scheme to be part of Congress' Lok Sabha election promises

Hyderabad: Besides a one-time loan waiver, the other promises being considered by the Congress for farmers for the Lok Sabha polls include a new crop insurance scheme and promotion of food processing, Congress' farmers' welfare department head Nana Patole said on Tuesday.

"We will stop this Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. We will bring a scheme on how a farmer gets maximum benefit for the crop damage," he told reporters here in reply to a query on what will be his party's promises for farmers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Observing that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has started purchasing paddy from farmers for Rs 2,500 per quintal, more than the support price, Patole said the party would like to firm up its promise on the price to be offered to farmers for their crop after consultations with them.

The Congress would implement a one-time loan waiver to farmers all over the country but it would like to promote food processing so that jobs are created for children of the poor and the farmers, he said.

Alleging that the BJP made light of the comments on setting up of food processing units, he said it was due to the efforts of the Congress that the country made giant strides in progress in 70 years of Independence though doubts were raised even by the British after the country became independent.

Patole, who attended a meeting of Kisan Congress (farmers' welfare cell) of the Congress from southern states in Hyderabad, said the party would organise a protest at Raj Ghat in Delhi on Wednesday to "remind the assurances" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress would hold protests all over the country in support of farmers if the NDA government fails to respond to the protest on Wednesday, he said.

Patole alleged that BJP has made a "B group" comprising the likes of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Prakash Ambedkar and BSP chief Mayawati. "Already, they have been given the contract to divide the Congress votes. They are working accordingly," he said in his speech earlier at the meeting.

He said the Congress has safeguarded the Constitutional systems in the country after Independence and alleged that the NDA government, on the other hand, "hurt" Constitutional institutions.

The Kisan Congress was working to unite the farmers of the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, he said.

The deliberations of the Kisan Congress meeting on Tuesday would be included in the party manifesto towards doing justice to every farmer, he said.

