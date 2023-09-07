'One should refrain from making such statements': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that no one will support DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatan Dharma.

“I have heard that statement…Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister & no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements,” Raut said.

"…I have heard that statement…Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister & no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements…This could be DMK's view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in…"

He added, “This could be DMK’s view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country and people of other religions also live in this country. Their religious sentiments can’t be hurt.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark “needs proper response.”

Government sources said, PM Modi, while speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, told his party leaders that they need to counter comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin, but advised leaders of his party to “stick to the facts as per the Constitution.”

Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of “twisting” his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “globe-trotting”, afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.

“For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves,” he said. What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on “fake news,” Udhayanidhi said.