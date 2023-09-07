'One should refrain from making such statements': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark
Raut said, 'Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country and people of other religions also live in this country. Their religious sentiments can't be hurt'
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that no one will support DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatan Dharma.
“I have heard that statement…Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister & no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements,” Raut said.
#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, “…I have heard that statement…Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister & no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements…This could be DMK’s view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in… pic.twitter.com/gOIHD7ReTk
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Related Articles
He added, “This could be DMK’s view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country and people of other religions also live in this country. Their religious sentiments can’t be hurt.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark “needs proper response.”
Government sources said, PM Modi, while speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, told his party leaders that they need to counter comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin, but advised leaders of his party to “stick to the facts as per the Constitution.”
Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of “twisting” his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.
He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “globe-trotting”, afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.
“For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves,” he said. What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on “fake news,” Udhayanidhi said.
also read
Udhayanidhi Stalin row: What is Sanatan Dharma that Tamil minister 'wants to eradicate'?
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil sports minister and son of MK Stalin, is in the eye of the storm for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma. He compared the concept to diseases like malaria, COVID-19 and called for its eradication. Sanatan Dharma is a term that refers to the eternal Truth of Hinduism
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for Hindu genocide does BJP a big favour in Tamil Nadu
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s message has gone out loud and clear. The innate bigotry and violence of it may gladden many of his supporters, but it will also polarise and consolidate votes against him
PM Modi and Co using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
Under intense attack from the BJP over his alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of "twisting" his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally