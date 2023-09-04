'One Nation, One Election in interest of India if done with correct intentions': Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor said that the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ can be in the “interest of India” provided that it is done with “correct intentions.”

“If this is done with the correct intentions and there be a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in the interest of the country. This was once in effect in the country for 17-18 years,” Kishor said on Monday.

He added, “Secondly, in a country as large as India, around 25% of the country votes every year. So, the people running the Govt remain busy in this circle of election. If this is limited to 1-2 times, it will be better.”

Explaining the pros of ‘One Nation, One Election’, the political strategist said that it will bring down costs that the country has to spend on elections multiple times as well as make it easier for voters who have to take a decision only once.

He, however, said, “If you attempt an overnight transition, there will be issues. The Govt is perhaps bringing a Bill. Let it come. If the Govt has good intentions, then it should happen and it will be good for the country.”

Last week, the central government reinforced its push for ‘One Nation, One Election’ by constituting a panel to explore its feasibility in India.

If the government goes ahead with the plan, India will see simultaneous polls across states. The proposal states that elections for Lok Sabha and all state assemblies should be held at the same time.

The committee that has been tasked with examining the terms of ‘One Nation, One Election’ includes former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also included to be a member of the Committee, declined the invitation.

Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

