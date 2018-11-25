You are here:
One-day special Delhi Assembly session on Monday likely to be stormy; BJP to corner AAP over public's issues

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 25, 2018 20:12:12 IST

New Delhi: A one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday is likely to be stormy as AAP legislators will discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while the Opposition BJP MLAs will seek to corner the ruling party over issues concerning people.

On 20 November, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. On 22 November, the Delhi Cabinet decided to convene a one-day Assembly session on Monday to discuss the attack on the chief minister and the alleged "mass deletion" of names in voters list in the city.

File image of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Twitter/AamAadmiParty

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently said the decision to convene the special session had been taken in view of the "attitude" of the Centre and the Delhi Police over the incident involving the chief minister.

On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta, hit out at the AAP dispensation for convening the session over the issue.

"Politically motivated issues such as throwing chilli powder at the chief minister and the so-called deletion of lakhs of names from the voters list hardly deserve public time, attention and money. But the Kejriwal government is bent upon raising dust and storm on these non-existent issues," Gupta said in a statement.

He also said, "The government has never deemed it fit to deliberate on serious issues such as control over pollution, providing civic amenities in unauthorised colonies, slum areas, upgrading medical facilities and increasing number of beds in hospitals, opening new schools in hitherto uncovered areas."


Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018 20:12 PM

