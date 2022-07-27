On Da House: Mithun Chakraborty says 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us; 21 in direct contact

The news shared by Mithun Chakraborty of 38 TMC MLAs in touch with the BJP comes as a big blow for Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday said that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch his party. He further said that of these, 21 are in direct contact with the BJP.

The actor-turned-politician said, "Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us)."

If the revelation by Chakraborty comes as a major blow for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

The announcement was made by Chakraborty after a special meeting with the party MLAs at the election office of BJP in Hastings.

Chakraborty campaigned across West Bengal before the last Assembly polls. However, since the declaration of the the results, and TMC coming to power with a thumping majority, he practically gone missing.

