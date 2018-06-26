On anniversary of Emergency, Narendra Modi targets Congress and Gandhi family's 'selfish interests'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress while addressing an event in Mumbai to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975 and propagate the importance of preserving democratic values. Modi on Tuesday said that India was "turned into a jail for the selfish personal interests" of the Gandhi family.

Modi said the day needs to be observed to re-dedicate oneself to the protection of the Constitution and democracy. "Emergency is a black spot on the golden history of the nation. Observing black day today is not just to criticise the Congress for its sin of imposing Emergency but also to create an awareness for the protection of Constitution and democracy," Modi said, "The party which has no internal democracy cannot be expected to follow the ideals of a democracy."

Lashing out at the Congress for "spreading illusionary fear" about the Constitution, Dalits and minorities facing danger (in the BJP-led regime), Modi said Congress can never improve. "For the promotion of self-interest, they destroyed their own party," he said. "When Congress and particularly 'this family' feel that power is slipping out of their hands, they try to create fear in the country that only they can rule," he added.

"For selfish interests, Congress turned the country into a jail by imprisoning opposition leaders. For them, the country and democracy have no value. Instead of (Indira Gandhi) quitting as prime minister after the court verdict, Emergency was imposed. How can these people talk about safeguarding the Constitution," he said. "When Kishore Kumar refused to sing for them (Congress), his songs were not allowed to be played on the radio," Modi said.

The prime minister accused the Congress of criticising EVMs and the functioning of the Election Commission after they were reduced to 44 seats from 400 in Lok Sabha. "They did not question the EVMs after the recent Karnataka elections," he added.

He also criticised the Congress for moving an impeachment motion against the Supreme Court chief justice. "They (Gandhi family) never imagined that they can face corruption charges and be out on bail. Hence, the Congress decided to move an impeachment motion against the chief justice," Modi said.

Modi said his government was committed to protecting Constitution and upholding democratic values. "The Constitution is not just a book but a means to fulfil aspirations and wishes of the common man," he said. Modi also paid tribute to Ramnath Goenka of The Indian Express, Kuldeep Nayar and The Statesman for "standing up" against Emergency. "Many of them were not our supporters either. Nayar is critical of us. But they fought for democracy," Modi said.

He ended his speech with the slogan 'Loktantra Amar Rahe'.

As the prime minister was addressing the event, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi on Twitter:

While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country! https://t.co/Ba8ZiwC0ad — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2018

With inputs from PTI