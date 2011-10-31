On AFSPA, NC worker’s death, Omar shoots himself in the foot

Both the issues are likely to linger, causing long-term damage to the political prospects of Omar Abdullah.

On a comfortable stretch this far in the year, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is suddenly in the trouble zone. And his recent predicament is of his own making.

First, it was the case of the death of National Conference activist Mohd Yousuf Haji, who allegedly died after being beaten up at the chief minister’s residence. Then it was his announcement to withdraw the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from select areas. This has not gone down well with a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the troubled state.

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and J&K government on a plea for a CBI investigation into the death of Haji. Omar had to face some embarrassment when the chief justice of the J&K High Court rejected the government's request for services of a sitting HC judge to probe death of Haji. Haji, close to the Abdullah family, had allegedly taken money from other party workers promising them berths in the state legislative council.

Talib Hussain, Haji’s son, had alleged that Omar was hiding the truth about his father's death and sought a CBI probe into the incident. He claimed that there were torture marks on his father's body. The petition for a CBI probe was filed by the Panther’s Party.

The incident had kicked up a political storm with the opposition PDP demanding his resignation. Omar, however, had stood his ground, saying he had done his bit after his death by asking for a judicial probe. The issue has taken a turn for the worse for him with the Supreme Court’s notice today. Earlier, Saifuddin Soz, senior leader of coalition partner Congress, had taken a dig at Omar for his failed attempt at a judicial probe into the incident.

Hemmed in from all sides by political rivals, Omar has to contend with the angry response to his call for withdrawal of the AFSPA in certain districts. The move, a logical one given the absence of violence for sometime, has left the chief minister cornered. The Army does not agree with any relaxation of ASFPA neither does the Congress.

There is a rift in the Congress-NC alliance with Soz accusing Omar of not taking his party into confidence while making such a crucial announcement. Soz, who is the state Congress chief besides being the chairman of the coalition coordination committee, said, "Omar should have talked to me over the issue. He is not given to consultation...There should have been consensus over the sensitive issue," he said.

While Home Minister P Chidambaram has provided the chief minister a shoulder to lean on by, saying he found nothing wrong with Omar’s move on AFSPA, it does not make the latter’s problems any lighter. He has a whole range of people arraigned against him over the issue.

There is no indication that the controversies on both the fronts would die down soon. There could be a lot of embarrassment on store for Omar in the NC worker’s death case. And he has committed himself too far on the AFSPA issue. If he goes back on it at this point, it would result in loss of face.

Omar has to blame himself for the situation.