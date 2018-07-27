Omar Abdullah meets Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, says open to tie-up with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2019

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday and the duo endorsed the need for the formation of a grand alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to the press after the closed-door meeting held at the Nabanna, the West Bengal administration headquarters, Omar said that it was important for all like-minded parties to join hands to take the fight to the BJP.

"We are trying to form a true federal front where we will try to bring together all parties which oppose the BJP. We need to unite to face the BJP in 2019," he said.

Omar further said that the BJP government at the Centre has structurally failed to deliver on a host of issues, including the situation in Kashmir. He said that he held discussions with Mamata over a host of issues, including the prevailing situation in Kashmir and the general atmosphere of fear among minorities.

"Mamata didi has always been concerned about Kashmir. We discussed the current situation of my state. We had a discussion about the present situation in the nation and about the fear that prevails in minorities," Omar said.

On the question of who will be the prime ministerial face, in case a united federal front does come together, Omar said that it was a moot point as there was still time for the elections.

"Abhi to humne parche bhi nahi bhare, na koi tareekh aayi hai. Abhi se kaha se pradhan mantri pad ki baat hone lagi," Omar told reporters.

When someone specifically brought up Mamata's name, Omar said, "See you took her name and she stepped back. She has done good work in the state and we would want that the nation also benefits from her experience."

Omar also termed the queries about a formal name for the so-called alliance in the offing, premature. Mamata also reiterated her commitment to defeat the BJP in 2019 and said her party will continue to explore options for alliance with like-minded political fronts.

Mamata had recently accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to create an "atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism and Talibani communalism" in the country, giving the call to oust the saffron party in the next Lok Sabha poll with the slogan "BJP hatao, desh bachao".

The TMC supremo, who has been a critic of the Narendra Modi government and its policies, has recently given the call for uniting all Opposition parties to oust the BJP government.

Last Saturday, addressing the annual TMC martyrs' day rally, Mamata had said TMC would hold a mega rally of Opposition parties at the Brigade Parade ground here on 19 January to sound the poll bugle to capture power in Delhi. Opposition party leaders from across the country would be invited to the rally, she had said.