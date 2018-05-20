You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Om Prakash Rajbhar urges Narendra Modi to implement Gujarat model in Uttar Pradesh by banning liquor

Politics PTI May 20, 2018 18:47:55 IST

Ballia: Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his pre-poll promise to implement the "Gujarat model" in Uttar Pradesh, state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said he should ban liquor in Uttar Pradesh to open new avenues for development.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Getty images

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Getty images

"During his election meetings in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi had promised to implement the Gujarat model in the state. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development," Rajbhar said, addressing a women's conference organised by his Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

No party had raised the issue of banning liquor in the state, the minister said, and urged the women not to vote for those, who distributed liquor ahead of elections.

The SBSP, an ally of the BJP, has four MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and party chief Rajbhar is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Denying reports that he had some differences with the chief minister, Rajbhar said, "He is my captain and I follow his directions."

On SP, BSP and Congress coming closer to form an alliance, he said, "They used to loot the people separately, now they are planning to do the same unitedly. The people will reject them and make Modi the prime minister again."


Updated Date: May 20, 2018 18:47 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores