Okhla Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Feb 11, 2020 23:02:42 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Amanatullah Khan 1,30,367 Votes 66.03% Votes
BJP Braham Singh 58,540 Votes 29.65% Votes
INC Parvez Hashmi 5,123 Votes 2.59% Votes
JJP MI Ansari 340 Votes 0.17% Votes
LPI Dr Chandra Rajan Arora 46 Votes 0.02% Votes
SDPI Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani 149 Votes 0.08% Votes
RJP Devnarayan Thakur 77 Votes 0.04% Votes
RAJSP Musarrat Ali Khan 176 Votes 0.09% Votes
AWP Ved Prakash 36 Votes 0.02% Votes
ANC Shazia Faizan 55 Votes 0.03% Votes
IND Abhay Raj 166 Votes 0.08% Votes
IND Awanindra Kumar Choubey 191 Votes 0.1% Votes
IND Jamaluddin 613 Votes 0.31% Votes
IND Babar Riyaz 85 Votes 0.04% Votes
BSP Dharam Singh 830 Votes 0.42% Votes
  • Incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan faces a tough challenge from BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi in the Okhla Assembly constituency

  • Khan had recently announced that he would conduct a low-key poll campaign in solidarity with the ongoing protests against CAA and proposed NRC

  • Okhla is a heavily Muslim-dominated constituency where the community forms over 40 percent of the total electorate

Okhla Assembly Election 2019 | Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan won from the Okhla constituency, which is also home to Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest, with the second-highest margin in the Delhi Assembly polls. Khan received 1,30,367 against BJP's Braham Singh, who received 58,540 votes.

Campaigning in the Muslim-dominated Okhla Assembly constituency had taken an interesting turn with incumbent MLA Khan announcing during the polls that he would conduct a low-key poll campaign in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Okhla Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

File image of Amanatullah Khan. Twitter@KhanAmanatullah

However, Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi failed to present a challenge to Khan ss the incumbent AAP MLA received 66.03 percent of the total votes registering a winning margin of 71,827 votes.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Okhla
Constituency Number: 54
District Name: South East Delhi
Total Electors: 2,73,543
Female Electors: 1,07,124
Male Electors: 1,66,394
Third Gender: 25
Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: A Congress stronghold in the past, Asif Muhammad Khan was elected MLA on an RJD ticket in the 2009 Assembly bypoll. However, he switched to Congress and retained the seat in the 2013 Assembly polls. In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan won the seat defeating his BJP rival by nearly 60,000 votes.

Demographics: Okhla is a heavily Muslim-dominated constituency where the community forms over 40 percent of the total electorate. As per reports, half of the constituency comprises of the posh New Friends Colony while the other half consists of Zakir Nagar.

However, residents, as per media reports, are unhappy with the poor condition of the roads and frequent water logging in the constituency. The ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) are likely to influence the verdict in this constituency.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 23:02:42 IST

