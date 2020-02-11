Okhla Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Okhla Assembly Election 2019 | Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan won from the Okhla constituency, which is also home to Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest, with the second-highest margin in the Delhi Assembly polls. Khan received 1,30,367 against BJP's Braham Singh, who received 58,540 votes.

Campaigning in the Muslim-dominated Okhla Assembly constituency had taken an interesting turn with incumbent MLA Khan announcing during the polls that he would conduct a low-key poll campaign in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC).

However, Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi failed to present a challenge to Khan ss the incumbent AAP MLA received 66.03 percent of the total votes registering a winning margin of 71,827 votes.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Okhla

Constituency Number: 54

District Name: South East Delhi

Total Electors: 2,73,543

Female Electors: 1,07,124

Male Electors: 1,66,394

Third Gender: 25

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: A Congress stronghold in the past, Asif Muhammad Khan was elected MLA on an RJD ticket in the 2009 Assembly bypoll. However, he switched to Congress and retained the seat in the 2013 Assembly polls. In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan won the seat defeating his BJP rival by nearly 60,000 votes.

Demographics: Okhla is a heavily Muslim-dominated constituency where the community forms over 40 percent of the total electorate. As per reports, half of the constituency comprises of the posh New Friends Colony while the other half consists of Zakir Nagar.

However, residents, as per media reports, are unhappy with the poor condition of the roads and frequent water logging in the constituency. The ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) are likely to influence the verdict in this constituency.

