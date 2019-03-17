Odisha MLA Prakash Chandra Behera resigns from Congress after being ‘ignored’, joins BJP

New Delhi: Odisha MLA Prakash Chandra Behera Sunday joined the BJP after being with the Congress for 20 years, with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying his presence will help the party bring about changes in Odisha under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Behera, who represents Cuttack's Salepur constituency, quit the Congress on Saturday.

Joining the BJP during a party press conference here, he said, "I have faith in Narendra Modi's leadership and the youngsters in my constituency are really impressed with the government's decision of carrying out surgical strikes." He said he quit the Congress because he was ignored by the party's state leadership.

Pradhan welcomed him into the BJP fold and said his presence will help the party bring about changes in Odisha under the Modi leadership.

