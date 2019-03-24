Odisha MLA Duryodhan Majhi rejoins BJD; quits BJP after party chooses another candidate from Khariar Assembly seat

Bhubaneswar: Duryodhan Majhi, sitting MLA from Khariar, on Saturday returned to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “I am glad that Duryodhan Majhi has joined back. I welcome him back to the party. His return will strengthen the BJD,” Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik told media.

Majhi quit the BJP after the party fielded wife of former BJP MLA Hitesh Bagarti, Rita, from the Khariar Assembly seat. Majhi had quit BJD in 2014 after he was denied a ticket.

Odisha will be going to polls in four phases — on 11, 18, 23, and 29 April. The state will be voting simultaneously for parliamentary and assembly constituencies. There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats at stake in Odisha.

