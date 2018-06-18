You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Odisha man walks 1,350 km to remind Narendra Modi of his poll promise: Rahul Gandhi says Congress will fulfill PM's 'promise'

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 18, 2018 10:33:16 IST

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had failed to keep his promise of establishing a multi-speciality hospital in Rourkela in Odisha and said the Congress would implement the project.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Reuters

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Reuters

He said Odisha-resident Muktikant Biswal walked 1,350 kilometre to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Modi of his poll promise.

“The PM promised Rourkela a multi speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 kilometre to Delhi because the PM hasn't kept his promise and people are dying. I assure Mr Biswal, the people of India and the Congress party will keep the PM's promise for him,” he said on Twitter, tagging a news report on Biswal.


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 10:33 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches




Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores