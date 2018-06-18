Odisha man walks 1,350 km to remind Narendra Modi of his poll promise: Rahul Gandhi says Congress will fulfill PM's 'promise'

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had failed to keep his promise of establishing a multi-speciality hospital in Rourkela in Odisha and said the Congress would implement the project.

He said Odisha-resident Muktikant Biswal walked 1,350 kilometre to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Modi of his poll promise.

“The PM promised Rourkela a multi speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 kilometre to Delhi because the PM hasn't kept his promise and people are dying. I assure Mr Biswal, the people of India and the Congress party will keep the PM's promise for him,” he said on Twitter, tagging a news report on Biswal.