Odisha Assembly Election 2019 voting LIVE Updates: Voting delayed in at least 4 constituencies including insurgency-hit Malkangiri and Koraput

Odisha Assembly Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: As election began for 28 Assembly seats in the first phase of the elections in Odisha, voting was delayed in several booths in Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda constituencies.
Women outnumber men in these constituencies as they form 30,30,222 of an estimated 60,03,707 electorate, while 29,72,925 are male. As many as 560 voters belong to the third gender for the first of the four-phase polls.
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha chief minister and BJD president, has won four consecutive terms in office, but the 2019 Assembly election is likely to be the test for Patnaik. In the past, Patnaik has smoothly overcome anti-incumbency sentiments, but this election could be "the most difficult of his entire political career" with signs of strong anti-incumbency emerging for the first time, reports said.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar was quoted as saying. Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit.
More than 60 lakh, including over 30 lakh women voters, will exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls in Odisha on 11 April.
The Odisha Legislative Assembly has 147 seats. 191 candidates, including 16 women, are contesting from the Assembly constituencies. Out of the 60,03,707 voters, 30,30,222 are women, 29,72,925 are men and 560 belong to the third gender.
The prominent parties in the state are Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress. The BJP’s campaign will be led by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda, while Niranjan Patnaik will be among the popular faces from Congress.
Over 47,000 polling personnel will conduct the first phase of the Assembly polls, the other phases of which will be conducted on 18, 23 and 29 April. Women personnel will be deployed in 30 booths, while satellite phones will be provided in 810 booths where there are no mobile internet facilities.
After the killing of a BJP MLA and four others in a Naxal attack in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, special arrangements have been made in 2,375 critical and sensitive polling booths. Security has been tightened in Malkangiri and Koraput and polling officials will be sent to highly sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri by two helicopters.
The stage is set for over 60 lakh voters in Odisha, including more than 30 lakh women, to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday.
Preparations for polling in the opening phase reached the final stage, and necessary steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections to be held in 7,233 booths, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas, he said.
Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit, an official said. While polling parties have already been dispatched to their respective stations, security has been tightened mainly in Malkangiri and Koraput districts to thwart any bid by Maoists to derail the poll process.
At least two helicopters are being used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri, Kumar said. "We have taken required security measures to provide necessary protection for the voters during election," DGP In-charge B K Sharma said.
Around 47,805 polling personnel are being deployed to conduct the first phase of the polls, the CEO said, adding, women staff have been deployed in 30 booths. Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams and poll observers will be deployed.
On 11 April, the constituencies in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput regions will vote.
Apr 11, 2019 09:06:57 IST
Helicopters used to send polling officials to sensitive areas in Malkangiri
As the voting in Odisha Assembly is underway, at least two helicopters were used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri.
Visuals of voters at Nuapara constituency in Odisha
Voters have lined up outside the polling booth in the Nuapara constituency.
(Image: OTV)
BJD MLAs Surya Narayan Patro, Usha Devi, and Pradeep Panigrahy in fray
Senior Biju Janata Dal MLAs Surya Narayan Patro (Digapahandi), Usha Devi (Chikiti) , and Pradeep Panigrahy (Gopalpur) are looking for a re-election in Thursday's Assembly election.
Voting delayed in Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda
As election began for 28 Assembly seats in the first phase of the elections in Odisha, voting was delayed in several booths in Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda constituencies.
Volunteers deployed to help differently-abled voters
In Odisha, volunteers have been roped in to assist differently-abled voters as 28 Assembly seats go to polls in the first phase of the election. Reports also said that vehicles are being used to bring the voters to the polling stations.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah held multiple rallies in Odisha in run-up to LS, Assembly elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election in Odisha in the run-up to the Assembly and Lok Sabha election. Along with the prime minister, BJP president Amit Shah also visited the state at least three times in the last two weeks and addressed the public.
BJP, BJD, Congress field leaders from same family in Lok Sabha, Assembly polls
Be it the Biju Janata Dal, Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party, politics in Odisha has witnessing a lot of candidates who are in the fray for the state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls along with family members representing the same party.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has fielded royal siblings Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and Arkesh Singh Deo from Bolangir Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.
While Kalikesh is the sitting MP from Bolangir, his younger brother Arkesh is debuting in politics. Their father, Ananga Udaya Singh Deo was the Rajya Sabha MP from 3 April, 2014 to 3 April, 2018 from BJD.
Something similar can be seen in Congress too. The party has fielded senior leader Narasingha Mishra and his son Samarendra Mishra in Bolangir.
Odisha will vote from 7 am to 6 pm for Assembly election
The voting for the first phase of elections for the Odisha Assembly began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm in at least eight constituencies, while people in 13 constituencies will be able to vote till 4 pm.
Naveen Patnaik facing sentiments of anti-incumbency for first time in 4 terms
BJD has edge over BJP, Congress in terms of media coverage
In the run-up to the elections, the leading media houses — either owned or promoted by candidates belonging to different parties — were busy fighting in the political ring. As a result, in the words of Rabi Das, former editor of an Odia daily and political commentator, "Not only truth is killed, even basic neutrality is not maintained.”
As far as media strength is concerned, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), clearly enjoys an edge over its opponents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress.
Visuals of polling party arriving in Odisha's Kalahandi
Ahead of the Assembly election on Thursday, the EC team arrived in one of Odisha's sensitive areas, Kalahandi via boats.
Voting begins for 28 Assembly seats in Odisha
BJD currently holds 118 seats in Odisha Assembly
The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal currently occupies 118 Assembly seats, while the Congress and BJP have 16 and 10, respectively. The Independent and others have 3 seats in total.
BJD promises socio-economic development of farmers, women and youths
Claiming that BJD has fulfilled promises it made to people in 2014, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released his party's poll manifesto with emphasis on the socio-economic development of farmers, women and youths.
BJD has named its manifesto as "Naveen Odisha, Sashakt Odisha" (new Odisha, strong Odisha) in which it promised that the Kalia scheme will continue for all farmers and landless agricultural labourers.
Naveen Patnaik seeks fourth term as Odisha chief minister
Incumbent Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik will seek a re-election for the fourth time.
Women voters outnumber men in Odisha Assembly election
60 lakh voters to participate in Odisha Assembly election today
09:06 (IST)
Helicopters used to send polling officials to sensitive areas in Malkangiri
09:02 (IST)
Visuals of voters at Nuapara constituency in Odisha
09:01 (IST)
08:53 (IST)
BJD MLAs Surya Narayan Patro, Usha Devi, and Pradeep Panigrahy in fray
08:47 (IST)
Voting delayed in Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda
08:39 (IST)
List of 28 Odisha Assembly constituencies voting today
The constituencies where election will be held in the first phase are:
1) Nuapada
2) Khariar
3) Umerkote
4) Jharigam
5) Nabarangpur
6) Dabugam
7) Lanjigarh
8) Junagarh
9) Dharmgarh
10) Bhawanipatna
11) Narla
12) Chhatrapur
13) Gopalpur
14) Berhampur
15) Digapahandi
16) Chikiti
17) Mohana
18) Paralakhemundi
19) Gunupur
20) Bissam Cuttack
21) Rayagada
22) Laxmipur
23) Kotpad
24) Jeypore
25) Koraput
26) Pottangi
27) Malkangiri
28) Chitrakonda
08:36 (IST)
Volunteers deployed to help differently-abled voters
08:18 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah held multiple rallies in Odisha in run-up to LS, Assembly elections
08:00 (IST)
BJP, BJD, Congress field leaders from same family in Lok Sabha, Assembly polls
07:57 (IST)
Odisha will vote from 7 am to 6 pm for Assembly election
07:45 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik facing sentiments of anti-incumbency for first time in 4 terms
07:37 (IST)
BJD has edge over BJP, Congress in terms of media coverage
In the run-up to the elections, the leading media houses — either owned or promoted by candidates belonging to different parties — were busy fighting in the political ring. As a result, in the words of Rabi Das, former editor of an Odia daily and political commentator, "Not only truth is killed, even basic neutrality is not maintained.”
As far as media strength is concerned, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), clearly enjoys an edge over its opponents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress.
07:26 (IST)
Visuals of polling party arriving in Odisha's Kalahandi
Ahead of the Assembly election on Thursday, the EC team arrived in one of Odisha's sensitive areas, Kalahandi via boats.
07:19 (IST)
Voting begins for 28 Assembly seats in Odisha
07:18 (IST)
BJD currently holds 118 seats in Odisha Assembly
07:13 (IST)
BJD promises socio-economic development of farmers, women and youths
07:08 (IST)
07:06 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik seeks fourth term as Odisha chief minister
07:01 (IST)
Women voters outnumber men in Odisha Assembly election
07:00 (IST)
60 lakh voters to participate in Odisha Assembly election today
