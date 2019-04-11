Odisha Assembly Election 2019 voting LIVE Updates: Voting delayed in at least 4 constituencies including insurgency-hit Malkangiri and Koraput

Odisha Assembly Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: As election began for 28 Assembly seats in the first phase of the elections in Odisha, voting was delayed in several booths in Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda constituencies.

Women outnumber men in these constituencies as they form 30,30,222 of an estimated 60,03,707 electorate, while 29,72,925 are male. As many as 560 voters belong to the third gender for the first of the four-phase polls.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha chief minister and BJD president, has won four consecutive terms in office, but the 2019 Assembly election is likely to be the test for Patnaik. In the past, Patnaik has smoothly overcome anti-incumbency sentiments, but this election could be "the most difficult of his entire political career" with signs of strong anti-incumbency emerging for the first time, reports said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar was quoted as saying. Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit.

More than 60 lakh, including over 30 lakh women voters, will exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls in Odisha on 11 April.

The Odisha Legislative Assembly has 147 seats. 191 candidates, including 16 women, are contesting from the Assembly constituencies. Out of the 60,03,707 voters, 30,30,222 are women, 29,72,925 are men and 560 belong to the third gender.

The prominent parties in the state are Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress. The BJP’s campaign will be led by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda, while Niranjan Patnaik will be among the popular faces from Congress.

Over 47,000 polling personnel will conduct the first phase of the Assembly polls, the other phases of which will be conducted on 18, 23 and 29 April. Women personnel will be deployed in 30 booths, while satellite phones will be provided in 810 booths where there are no mobile internet facilities.

After the killing of a BJP MLA and four others in a Naxal attack in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, special arrangements have been made in 2,375 critical and sensitive polling booths. Security has been tightened in Malkangiri and Koraput and polling officials will be sent to highly sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri by two helicopters.

The stage is set for over 60 lakh voters in Odisha, including more than 30 lakh women, to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday.

Preparations for polling in the opening phase reached the final stage, and necessary steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections to be held in 7,233 booths, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas, he said.

Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit, an official said. While polling parties have already been dispatched to their respective stations, security has been tightened mainly in Malkangiri and Koraput districts to thwart any bid by Maoists to derail the poll process.

At least two helicopters are being used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri, Kumar said. "We have taken required security measures to provide necessary protection for the voters during election," DGP In-charge B K Sharma said.

Around 47,805 polling personnel are being deployed to conduct the first phase of the polls, the CEO said, adding, women staff have been deployed in 30 booths. Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams and poll observers will be deployed.

On 11 April, the constituencies in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput regions will vote.

