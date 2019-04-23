Odisha Assembly Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Overall voter turnout of 18.58% recorded in state till 12 pm; Bhubaneswar sees low polling at 8.68%

Odisha Assembly Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: Odisha recorded 18.58 percent voter turnout till 12 pm amid EVM glitches. Bhubaneswar continues to see a low turnout of 8.68 percent.
Just like in Phase 2, polling in various places was delayed in Odisha due to problems with voting machines. There have been reports of EVM malfunction across the state, including in Keonjhar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Champua.
Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik has alleged that party poll agents were being beaten up and abducted from Ghasipura, the constituency from where he is contesting the Assembly polls. "Agents are being beaten up and abducted. Many booths lack police deployment and some polling stations have no CCTV surveillance," he said.
Till 11 am, Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 7.15 percent. State capital Bhubaneswar saw the lowest polling at 3.56 percent, while it was the highest in Keonjhar at 8.12 percent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Barua Ground in Kendrapara, followed by another meeting in Balasore, regions that vote in Phase 4 of the polls.
Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik voted in Keonjhar, while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cast his vote in Bhubaneswar. The voter turnout till 10 am stands at 7.15 percent.
A little over two hours into voting in Phase 3, there have been scores of reports of EVM glitches across the state, which has delayed voting. Voters have been complaining about untrained election officials and their long wait in queues.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan cast his vote in Odisha's Talcher, once again urging voters "to step out of their homes and cast their precious vote". Former IAS officer and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi voted in the Odisha capital.
Security arrangements were tightened ahead of the election in Odisha in the wake of recent incidents of political violence in the districts voting in Phase 3. This included the murder of a BJP worker in Khurda, an attack on a Congress leader in Ghasipura as well as bombings on the vehicles of BJP and BJD candidates in Bhubaneswar.
Most seats in Odisha will vote from 7 am to 6 pm, but polling will end early at a few sensitive booths.
Voting has begun for the 42 Assembly segments that fall under six Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said 3,186 booths in Odisha had been marked ‘critical’. As many as 600 CAPF personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the polls. Phase 3 has 68,422 polling officers and 395 zonal magistrates handling the elections.
Polling in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly segments coming under these constituencies in Odisha will be held on Tuesday under tight security.
Spearheading the campaign for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah crisscrossed the poll-bound segments addressing a host of rallies. BJP leaders including Union Ministers Uma Bharti, Nitin Gadkari, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Piyush Goyal also hit the campaign trail in these seats.
Apart from addressing rallies in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar on 16 April, Modi had also led a massive roadshow in the state capital the same day to bolster the prospects of the BJP at the hustings.
Similar roadshows had been held by Amit Shah in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and the millennium city of Cuttack as part of BJP's electioneering.
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, is virtually camping in the state as the BJP is making all out efforts to put up a formidable challenge to the BJD, which has been in power since 2000.
Star campaigners of the Congress were absent in this phase and electioneering was steered by leaders like Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.
For the ruling BJD, party president and state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, seeking a fifth term this time, was at the centre stage undertaking extensive tours of the poll-bound areas and holding roadshows.
While the Congress and the BJP accused the BJD of having failed to ensure development in the state despite being in power for 19 years, the ruling party charged the two parties with adopting step-motherly approach towards Odisha and ignoring its genuine demands.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 12:31:22 IST
Highlights
Odisha records 18.58% voter turnout till 12 pm
EVM malfunctioning delays polling across Odisha
Just like in Phase 2, polling in various places was delayed in Odisha due to problems with voting machines. Voters were seen impatiently waiting at booth no 232 at Hindol and booths 193 and 194 in Dhenkanal municipality. EVM glitches were also reported from booth no 37 at Karanjia, booth no 212, 213 and 45 in Keonjhar, booth no 34 and 36 at Begunia.
Cases of EVM malfunction were also reported from Puri. Polling was delayed due to technical problems in voting machines at Balipatapur (booth no 5), Krushna Prasad (booth no 4), Tirana (booth no 34), Brahmagiri (booth no 165), Gadadhar High School (booth no 146), Pipili (booth no 258 and 234), Ranapur (booth no and 128 and 130), Sunakhala (booth no 128), Puri Sadar (booth no 110 and 148), Chilika (booth no 209).
EVM glitches also stalled voting at Cuttack's Raja Bagicha, Badambadi New Colony, Banki, Talabasta, Laxminarayanpur, Radhagobindapur and Taradihi. The situation is similar in capital Bhubaneswar with gone out-of-order EVMs in Ekamra (booth no 112), Bhubaneswar-Central (booth no 32), Unit IV (booth no 57) and Madhusudan Nagar (booth no 70).
Voters in Sambalpur, Kuchinda, Karanjia, Keonjhar Sadar, Keonjhar Municipality and Champua areas are also facing the same problem.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
Odisha Congress chief claims party poll agents being beaten, abducted
"The situation in Ghasipura is serious," said Niranjan Patnaik, who is contesting from the Assembly constituency. "Agents are being beaten up and abducted. Many booths lack police deployment and some polling stations have no CCTV surveillance."
Security increased in Pipili after BJD candidate is sent to jail
Six-time Odisha MLA and a BJD nominee from Pipili Assembly constituency Pradeep Maharathy was sent to Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar on Monday on charges of leading an attack on a flying squad of the Election Commission of India while the team was conducting a raid at his farmhouse late on Sunday. He was put behind bars after the local sub-divisional judicial magistrate turned down his bail petition. Additional security personnel have been deployed in Pipili to ensure law and order.
Maharathy held various portfolios, including those of agriculture, panchayati raj, fisheries and animal resources development in Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
Narendra Modi to visit Odisha today
While voting is underway for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly election in Odisha, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Barua Ground in Kendrapara, followed by another meeting in Balasore, regions that vote in Phase 4 of the polls.
Minor volunteers roped in to help voters
Many schoolstudents have been roped in by the administration and schools in collaboration with the Election Commission of India to help streamline the elections. They are helping the elderly and the differently-abled cast their votes.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
7.15% overall voter turnout recorded till 10 am
Sambalpur 10.05%
Keonjhar 8.12%
Dhenkanal 7.25%
Cuttack 7.16%
Puri 7.25%
Bhubaneswar 3.56%
Sambalpur 10.05%
Keonjhar 8.12%
Dhenkanal 7.25%
Cuttack 7.16%
Puri 7.25%
BJP's Aparajita Sarangi appeals to voters
"Please do not squander this opportunity given to the citizens of India. Please go out in large numbers and vote," she tweeted.
Dharmendra Pradhan expresses faith in people of Odisha
"The people of Odisha will bless Narendra Modi by giving him many seats. Even in the Odisha Assembly election, the state government will be defeated," he tweeted.
Niranjan Patnaik votes in Keonjhar, Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar
Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik votes in Keonjhar, while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cast his vote in Bhubaneswar.
Voters have tough time due to lack of amenities
Many voters in Bhubaneswar have been finding it tough to vote due to lack of arrangements by the administration and state election office. Senior citizens and others are forced to stand directly under the sun for hours.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
Locals detain panchayat officer for distributing cash
Locals in Ranpur block of Nayagarh detained a panchayat extension officer for while distributing cash for votes in the jurisdiction of the Kandapada Panchayat, reports OTV.
EVM malfunctioning mars voting across Odisha
A little over two hours into voting in Phase 3, there have been scores of reports of EVM glitches across the state, which has delayed voting. Voters have been complaining about untraining election officials and their long wait.
BJP's Aparajita Sarangi votes in Bhubaneswar
Former IAS officer and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi voted at a polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar. She is up against former IPS officer and BJD candidate Arup Patnaik.
Dharmendra Pradhan votes in Talcher
The Union minister cast his vote in Odisha's Talcher along with his wife Mridula Thakur, once again urging voters "to step out of their homes and cast their precious vote".
EVM glitches delay voting across Odisha
Voting is delayed at booth no 112 in Bhubaneswar-Ekamra constituency, booth no 32 and 70 in Bhubaneswar-Central, booth no 96 and 109 in Banki and booth no 128 and 130 in Ranpur in Nayagarh.
Sudarshan Patnaik appeals to the electorate to vote with his sand art at Puri beach
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to people to vote in large numbers
More reports of EVM malfunction coming in
As in Phase 2, EVM glitches are likely to mar voting even in Phase 3, as several reports of voting machines malfunctioning are coming in, delaying polling. EVM gliches were reported at booth no 37 at Karanjia, booth no 212, 213 and 45 in Keonjhar, booth no 34 and 36 at Begunia, booth no 173, 179, 180, 181, 182 and 183 at Jatni, booth no 281 at Anandapur, booth no 90 at Sarala, booth no 221, 243 and 255 of Keonjhar municipality, booth no 232 at Hindol and the municipality's booth no 193 and 194.
More EVM glitches reported
EVM malfunction has delayed voting at booth no 5 at Balipatpur in Puri, booth no 179 at Rajabagicha, booth no 169 at Badambadi New Colony in Cuttack and booth no 122 at Katarapali in Sambalpur.
Pre-poll violence has security on high alert in Odisha
Security arrangements were tightened ahead of the election in Odisha in the wake of recent incidents of political violence in the districts voting in Phase 3. This included the murder of a BJP worker in Khurda, an attack on a Congress leader in Ghasipura as well as bombings on the vehicles of BJP and BJD candidates in Bhubaneswar.
EVM glitches reported in Bhubaneswar
Not an hour into voting, but reports of EVM glitches are already coming in. Polling has been delayed in booth no-243 of Bhubaneswar North constituency due to EVM malfunctioning.
Poll timings for Odisha
Most seats in Odisha will vote from 7 am to 6 pm, but polling will end early at a few sensitive booths. Here's how voting has been distributed for Phase 3.
7 am to 4 pm: Sambalpur (Assembly constituencies Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Deogarh and Athamallik), Keonjhar (Champura Assembly constituency), Dhenkanal (Pallahara and Angul Assembly constituencies)
7 am to 6 pm: Sambalpur (Assembly constituencies Sambalpur, Chhendipada and Rengali), Keonjhar (Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar and Karanjia), Dhenkanal (Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Talcher), Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar
Biggest fight between Odisha Congress chief, BJP from Ghasipura
In this phase of the Assembly election, the contest between Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and BJD leader Badri Narayan Patra in Ghasipura of Keonjhar will be in focus.
Polling amid tight security in Odisha
Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said 3,186 booths in Odisha had been marked ‘critical’. As many as 600 CAPF personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the polls. Phase 3 has 68,422 polling officers and 395 zonal magistrates handling the elections.
92,56,922 voters to decide fate of candidates today
An electorate of 92,56,922 voters will decide the fate of 61 candidates in fray for the six Lok Sabha seats and 356 candidates contesting for the 42 Assembly seats in Phase 3. Polling will be held at 10,464 booths.
Odisha Congress chief wishes party candidates in the fray
Dharmendra Pradhan says Naveen Patnaik has lost hope of winning
The BJP's face in Odisha, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday criticised the ruling BJD after its MLA was arrested for attacking Election Commission officials.
Voting begins in Odisha
EVM glitches marred Phase 2
Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines were noticed at several booths, but the Election Commission resolved the defects quickly for voting to resume. The voting machines were replaced wherever necessary. This EVM malfunctioning delayed polling in around 50 booths in different places, officials said.
Odisha Assembly election being held in four phases
This year, Odisha not only votes for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, but also the 147 Assembly seats that fall under them in four phases. The first two phases were held on 11 April and 18 April. The last phase will be held on 29 April, with the result on 23 May.
BJD MLA arrested for attacking EC officials
Pradeep Maharathy, the BJD candidate for the Pipili Assembly constituency, was arrested for allegedly attacking a flying squad of the Election Commission that was conducting a raid on his farmhouse in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday. He was sent to Jharapada jail on Monday.
BJP's prospects in Odisha
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP party chief Amit Shah have been touring Odisha regularly for the past three years to strengthen the BJP's base in the state. There is also a support base for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the region because of the large population of Hindus. In addition to this, many strong BJD and Congress leaders joined the BJP ahead of the polls.
Read more here
Assembly election to Patkura seat postponed
The election to the Patkura Assembly constituency was postponed on Sunday in the wake of the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.
The BJD leader from Patkura constituency passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The veteran leader, 83, had represented Patkura constituency twice — 2009 and 2014. He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat.
42 Assembly seats in the fray
Besides polling in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats, 42 Assembly segments that fall under these constituencies in Odisha will also vote on Tuesday under tight security.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
12:28 (IST)
Odisha records 18.58% voter turnout till 12 pm
11:54 (IST)
EVM malfunctioning delays polling across Odisha
Just like in Phase 2, polling in various places was delayed in Odisha due to problems with voting machines. Voters were seen impatiently waiting at booth no 232 at Hindol and booths 193 and 194 in Dhenkanal municipality. EVM glitches were also reported from booth no 37 at Karanjia, booth no 212, 213 and 45 in Keonjhar, booth no 34 and 36 at Begunia.
Cases of EVM malfunction were also reported from Puri. Polling was delayed due to technical problems in voting machines at Balipatapur (booth no 5), Krushna Prasad (booth no 4), Tirana (booth no 34), Brahmagiri (booth no 165), Gadadhar High School (booth no 146), Pipili (booth no 258 and 234), Ranapur (booth no and 128 and 130), Sunakhala (booth no 128), Puri Sadar (booth no 110 and 148), Chilika (booth no 209).
EVM glitches also stalled voting at Cuttack's Raja Bagicha, Badambadi New Colony, Banki, Talabasta, Laxminarayanpur, Radhagobindapur and Taradihi. The situation is similar in capital Bhubaneswar with gone out-of-order EVMs in Ekamra (booth no 112), Bhubaneswar-Central (booth no 32), Unit IV (booth no 57) and Madhusudan Nagar (booth no 70).
Voters in Sambalpur, Kuchinda, Karanjia, Keonjhar Sadar, Keonjhar Municipality and Champua areas are also facing the same problem.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
11:43 (IST)
Odisha Congress chief claims party poll agents being beaten, abducted
"The situation in Ghasipura is serious," said Niranjan Patnaik, who is contesting from the Assembly constituency. "Agents are being beaten up and abducted. Many booths lack police deployment and some polling stations have no CCTV surveillance."
11:16 (IST)
10:57 (IST)
Security increased in Pipili after BJD candidate is sent to jail
Six-time Odisha MLA and a BJD nominee from Pipili Assembly constituency Pradeep Maharathy was sent to Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar on Monday on charges of leading an attack on a flying squad of the Election Commission of India while the team was conducting a raid at his farmhouse late on Sunday. He was put behind bars after the local sub-divisional judicial magistrate turned down his bail petition. Additional security personnel have been deployed in Pipili to ensure law and order.
Maharathy held various portfolios, including those of agriculture, panchayati raj, fisheries and animal resources development in Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
10:41 (IST)
Narendra Modi to visit Odisha today
While voting is underway for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly election in Odisha, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Barua Ground in Kendrapara, followed by another meeting in Balasore, regions that vote in Phase 4 of the polls.
10:37 (IST)
'Be a party of this democratic celebration,' says Jay Panda
10:35 (IST)
Minor volunteers roped in to help voters
Many schoolstudents have been roped in by the administration and schools in collaboration with the Election Commission of India to help streamline the elections. They are helping the elderly and the differently-abled cast their votes.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
10:07 (IST)
7.15% overall voter turnout recorded till 10 am
Sambalpur 10.05%
Keonjhar 8.12%
Dhenkanal 7.25%
Cuttack 7.16%
Puri 7.25%
Bhubaneswar 3.56%
Sambalpur 10.05%
Keonjhar 8.12%
Dhenkanal 7.25%
Cuttack 7.16%
Puri 7.25%
10:03 (IST)
BJP's Aparajita Sarangi appeals to voters
"Please do not squander this opportunity given to the citizens of India. Please go out in large numbers and vote," she tweeted.
09:56 (IST)
Dharmendra Pradhan expresses faith in people of Odisha
"The people of Odisha will bless Narendra Modi by giving him many seats. Even in the Odisha Assembly election, the state government will be defeated," he tweeted.
09:53 (IST)
Niranjan Patnaik votes in Keonjhar, Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar
Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik votes in Keonjhar, while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cast his vote in Bhubaneswar.
09:41 (IST)
Voters have tough time due to lack of amenities
Many voters in Bhubaneswar have been finding it tough to vote due to lack of arrangements by the administration and state election office. Senior citizens and others are forced to stand directly under the sun for hours.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
09:35 (IST)
Locals detain panchayat officer for distributing cash
Locals in Ranpur block of Nayagarh detained a panchayat extension officer for while distributing cash for votes in the jurisdiction of the Kandapada Panchayat, reports OTV.
09:29 (IST)
EVM malfunctioning mars voting across Odisha
A little over two hours into voting in Phase 3, there have been scores of reports of EVM glitches across the state, which has delayed voting. Voters have been complaining about untraining election officials and their long wait.
09:08 (IST)
BJP's Aparajita Sarangi votes in Bhubaneswar
Former IAS officer and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi voted at a polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar. She is up against former IPS officer and BJD candidate Arup Patnaik.
08:46 (IST)
Dharmendra Pradhan votes in Talcher
The Union minister cast his vote in Odisha's Talcher along with his wife Mridula Thakur, once again urging voters "to step out of their homes and cast their precious vote".
08:40 (IST)
EVM glitches delay voting across Odisha
Voting is delayed at booth no 112 in Bhubaneswar-Ekamra constituency, booth no 32 and 70 in Bhubaneswar-Central, booth no 96 and 109 in Banki and booth no 128 and 130 in Ranpur in Nayagarh.
08:39 (IST)
Sudarshan Patnaik appeals to the electorate to vote with his sand art at Puri beach
08:21 (IST)
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to people to vote in large numbers
08:17 (IST)
More reports of EVM malfunction coming in
As in Phase 2, EVM glitches are likely to mar voting even in Phase 3, as several reports of voting machines malfunctioning are coming in, delaying polling. EVM gliches were reported at booth no 37 at Karanjia, booth no 212, 213 and 45 in Keonjhar, booth no 34 and 36 at Begunia, booth no 173, 179, 180, 181, 182 and 183 at Jatni, booth no 281 at Anandapur, booth no 90 at Sarala, booth no 221, 243 and 255 of Keonjhar municipality, booth no 232 at Hindol and the municipality's booth no 193 and 194.
08:01 (IST)
More EVM glitches reported
EVM malfunction has delayed voting at booth no 5 at Balipatpur in Puri, booth no 179 at Rajabagicha, booth no 169 at Badambadi New Colony in Cuttack and booth no 122 at Katarapali in Sambalpur.
07:55 (IST)
Pre-poll violence has security on high alert in Odisha
Security arrangements were tightened ahead of the election in Odisha in the wake of recent incidents of political violence in the districts voting in Phase 3. This included the murder of a BJP worker in Khurda, an attack on a Congress leader in Ghasipura as well as bombings on the vehicles of BJP and BJD candidates in Bhubaneswar.
07:46 (IST)
EVM glitches reported in Bhubaneswar
Not an hour into voting, but reports of EVM glitches are already coming in. Polling has been delayed in booth no-243 of Bhubaneswar North constituency due to EVM malfunctioning.
07:40 (IST)
Poll timings for Odisha
Most seats in Odisha will vote from 7 am to 6 pm, but polling will end early at a few sensitive booths. Here's how voting has been distributed for Phase 3.
7 am to 4 pm: Sambalpur (Assembly constituencies Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Deogarh and Athamallik), Keonjhar (Champura Assembly constituency), Dhenkanal (Pallahara and Angul Assembly constituencies)
7 am to 6 pm: Sambalpur (Assembly constituencies Sambalpur, Chhendipada and Rengali), Keonjhar (Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar and Karanjia), Dhenkanal (Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Talcher), Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar
07:39 (IST)
Biggest fight between Odisha Congress chief, BJP from Ghasipura
In this phase of the Assembly election, the contest between Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and BJD leader Badri Narayan Patra in Ghasipura of Keonjhar will be in focus.
07:24 (IST)
Polling amid tight security in Odisha
Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said 3,186 booths in Odisha had been marked ‘critical’. As many as 600 CAPF personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the polls. Phase 3 has 68,422 polling officers and 395 zonal magistrates handling the elections.
07:23 (IST)
92,56,922 voters to decide fate of candidates today
An electorate of 92,56,922 voters will decide the fate of 61 candidates in fray for the six Lok Sabha seats and 356 candidates contesting for the 42 Assembly seats in Phase 3. Polling will be held at 10,464 booths.
07:13 (IST)
Odisha Congress chief wishes party candidates in the fray
07:11 (IST)
Dharmendra Pradhan says Naveen Patnaik has lost hope of winning
The BJP's face in Odisha, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday criticised the ruling BJD after its MLA was arrested for attacking Election Commission officials.
07:06 (IST)
Voting begins in Odisha
07:02 (IST)
EVM glitches marred Phase 2
Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines were noticed at several booths, but the Election Commission resolved the defects quickly for voting to resume. The voting machines were replaced wherever necessary. This EVM malfunctioning delayed polling in around 50 booths in different places, officials said.
06:57 (IST)
Odisha Assembly election being held in four phases
This year, Odisha not only votes for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, but also the 147 Assembly seats that fall under them in four phases. The first two phases were held on 11 April and 18 April. The last phase will be held on 29 April, with the result on 23 May.
06:55 (IST)
BJD MLA arrested for attacking EC officials
Pradeep Maharathy, the BJD candidate for the Pipili Assembly constituency, was arrested for allegedly attacking a flying squad of the Election Commission that was conducting a raid on his farmhouse in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday. He was sent to Jharapada jail on Monday.
06:53 (IST)
BJP's prospects in Odisha
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP party chief Amit Shah have been touring Odisha regularly for the past three years to strengthen the BJP's base in the state. There is also a support base for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the region because of the large population of Hindus. In addition to this, many strong BJD and Congress leaders joined the BJP ahead of the polls.
Read more here
06:50 (IST)
Assembly election to Patkura seat postponed
The election to the Patkura Assembly constituency was postponed on Sunday in the wake of the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.
The BJD leader from Patkura constituency passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The veteran leader, 83, had represented Patkura constituency twice — 2009 and 2014. He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat.
06:49 (IST)
42 Assembly seats in the fray
Besides polling in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats, 42 Assembly segments that fall under these constituencies in Odisha will also vote on Tuesday under tight security.