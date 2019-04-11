Odisha Assembly Election 2019 voting LIVE Updates: Mathili block of Malkangiri sees zero voter turnout due to Naxal intimidation, says report

Odisha Assembly Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Reports on Thursday said that the booths 6 and 8 in Temurupali under the Mathili block of insurgency-hit Malkangiri district saw zero voter turnout due to intimidation from Naxals. Odisha chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar said that the voter turnout till 1 pm on Thursday was recorded at 41 percent.

Odisha chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar was quoted by reports as saying that the delay caused by technical issues in EVM was about 30-40 minutes, and added that the voting time will not be extended.

He said, "There were some reports of technical glitches and voting began 30 to 40 mins behind schedule in those booths after necessary repairs; voting time will not be extended in these places, but voters in the queue will be allowed to cast their votes."

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been at the helm of the BJP's campaign in Odisha, is addressing a rally in the state's Aska Assembly constituency, as the state is hours into the first phase of the Lok Sabha and Assembly election.

The Berhampur Lok Sabha seat recorded 25 percent voter turnout till 11 am, Nabarangpur saw 21 percent, while voter turnout was recorded as 23 percent each in Kalahandhi and Koraput, reports claimed.

The Patnaik family, spanning from Biju Patnaik to his son Naveen Patnaik, has occupied the chief minister's office in Odisha for close to four decades. The father-son duo is joined by Janaki Ballabh Patnaik in the list of the political leaders in the family.

Biju held the office for seven years, from 1961 to 1963, and 1990 to 1995; Janaki Ballabh was chief minister for almost 15 years from 1980 to 1985, 1985 to 1989, and 1995 to 1999; and Naveen has been chief minister for 19 years since 2000, with four consecutive terms, reports said.

CEO Surendra Kumar was quoted by reports as saying that 22 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am. Around 15 percent voting was recorded in the first three hours as polling was underway in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly constituencies in the first phase of polls in Odisha on Thursday.

Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from Jeypore, Rabi Narayan Nanda, cast his vote during the first phase of the Assembly election on Thursday.

Congress leader and MLA candidate from Jeypore, Tara Prasad Bahinipati cast his vote for the Assembly election on Thursday. EVM glitches in constituencies in districts like Kalampur and Junargarh delayed the voting process in several constituencies, reports said.

Reports quoted the Odisha chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar as saying that voter turnout was at seven percent till 9 am in the first phase of Assembly and Lok Sabha election in Odisha. Special security arrangements have been made in 2,375 critical and sensitive polling booths, while satellite phones provided in 810 booths, where there are no mobile or internet facilities.

Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, poll observers, videography teams and excise sleuths will be deployed in the constituencies. Voters in the Tetengepadar village, which falls under the Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district are boycotting the polls in protest. Their demands include the construction of roads in the area, reports said.

Helicopters used to send polling officials to sensitive areas in Malkangiri. As the voting in Odisha Assembly is underway, at least two helicopters were used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri.

As election began for 28 Assembly seats in the first phase of the elections in Odisha, voting was delayed in several booths in Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Chitrakonda constituencies.

Women outnumber men in these constituencies as they form 30,30,222 of an estimated 60,03,707 electorate, while 29,72,925 are male. As many as 560 voters belong to the third gender for the first of the four-phase polls.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha chief minister and BJD president, has won four consecutive terms in office, but the 2019 Assembly election is likely to be the test for Patnaik. In the past, Patnaik has smoothly overcome anti-incumbency sentiments, but this election could be "the most difficult of his entire political career" with signs of strong anti-incumbency emerging for the first time, reports said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar was quoted as saying. Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit.

More than 60 lakh, including over 30 lakh women voters, will exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls in Odisha on 11 April.

The Odisha Legislative Assembly has 147 seats. 191 candidates, including 16 women, are contesting from the Assembly constituencies. Out of the 60,03,707 voters, 30,30,222 are women, 29,72,925 are men and 560 belong to the third gender.

The prominent parties in the state are Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress. The BJP’s campaign will be led by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda, while Niranjan Patnaik will be among the popular faces from Congress.

Over 47,000 polling personnel will conduct the first phase of the Assembly polls, the other phases of which will be conducted on 18, 23 and 29 April. Women personnel will be deployed in 30 booths, while satellite phones will be provided in 810 booths where there are no mobile internet facilities.

After the killing of a BJP MLA and four others in a Naxal attack in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, special arrangements have been made in 2,375 critical and sensitive polling booths. Security has been tightened in Malkangiri and Koraput and polling officials will be sent to highly sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri by two helicopters.

The stage is set for over 60 lakh voters in Odisha, including more than 30 lakh women, to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats on Thursday.

Preparations for polling in the opening phase reached the final stage, and necessary steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections to be held in 7,233 booths, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected areas, he said.

Several areas in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly segments falling under them are Naxal-hit, an official said. While polling parties have already been dispatched to their respective stations, security has been tightened mainly in Malkangiri and Koraput districts to thwart any bid by Maoists to derail the poll process.

At least two helicopters are being used to send polling officials to inaccessible and highly-sensitive polling stations in Malkangiri, Kumar said. "We have taken required security measures to provide necessary protection for the voters during election," DGP In-charge B K Sharma said.

Around 47,805 polling personnel are being deployed to conduct the first phase of the polls, the CEO said, adding, women staff have been deployed in 30 booths. Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams and poll observers will be deployed.

On 11 April, the constituencies in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput regions will vote.

