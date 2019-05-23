Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Naveen Patnaik's BJD forges ahead in state, looks set to form government for a fifth time

Politics Press Trust of India May 23, 2019 14:40:25 IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's ruling BJD on Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term, negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country with its candidates leading in 112 of the state's 146 seats. The redoubtable Naveen Patnaik, who is powering his party to a certain triumph, is leading from both Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili.

Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Naveen Patnaiks BJD forges ahead in state, looks set to form government for a fifth time

File photo of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI

Election to one seat was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

The BJP appears set to emerge as the main opposition party, with its nominees leading in 21 seats. However, unlike in most other states where BJP and its allies look in firm command, the saffron party will be a feeble opposition in Odisha.

The BJP has 10 seats in the outgoing House. Congress candidates are leading in 11 places. Congress, which was the main opposition to the BJD since the 2000 elections, has 16 MLAs in the outgoing assembly.

Click here to follow LIVE updates of the Assembly Election Results

CPI-M and JMM are leading in one constituency each. State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik is trailing BJD candidates in both Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari Assembly segments.

BJP legislature party leader KV Singhdeo is also trailing BJD's Saroj Kumar Meher in Patnagarh assembly seat. Singhdeo is the sitting MLA from Patnagarh.

State Assembly Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat of BJD is footslogging his BJP candidate rival Susant Kumar Pradhan from Boudh.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:40:25 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile