Odisha, AP Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: YSRCP crosses century, takes lead in 102 seats, while TDP rallies behind at 20

Assembly Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates | YSR Congress leads on 102 Assembly seats, while TDP rallies behind at 20. Chandrababu Naidu had termed the elections a “life and death issue” for the people of the state while YSR Congress propagated that this would be the final electoral battle for the former, the self-styled “senior-most politician” in the country.

Chandrababu Naidu is trailing in Kuppam contituency, in his native Chittoor distirct, from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly for the ninth term. He is pitted against YSRCP's Krishna Chandra Mouli. Naidu's kingmaker dream seems to be suffering a dent as YSRCP is now leading on 69 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. As per initial trends, Naidu's TDP leads on 19 seats.

Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is leading in 19 Assembly seats while TDP stands at four. A strong anti-incumbency, corruption and social factors like caste are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state Assembly in Andhra Pradesh as over 3.93 crore voters voted in a single phase on 11 April.

According to initial trends, YSR Congress Party is leading in nine Assembly seats and TDP is leading in two. Apart from this, YSRCP also leads in Kadapa parliamentary constituency. This parliamentary constituency is a YSR family stronghold and is currently represented by YS Avinash Reddy, the cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As Odisha witnessed simultaneous elections, the CEO office in Odisha had requested the Election Commission to increase the number of tables to speed up the counting of votes in some centres where more tables can be accommodated.

“The EC has allowed us to put up additional 411 tables in 22 districts to speed up counting," said CEO Surendra Kumar.

As per EC’s guidelines, a hall will have 15 tables–seven for counting of votes of Lok Sabha seats and seven for Assembly seats while the other central table will be there for candidates/ his agents and presiding officer. But, for Odisha it has been increased.

Three officials including a counting supervisor (gazette officer), a counting assistant and a micro observer (central government employee or Central PSU employee) will be appointed for each table in a bid to ensure free and fair counting. Around 6,700 persons have been deployed for the counting in 152 halls, the CEO said.

The Lok Sabha election results will decide the fate of 174 Lok Sabha and 1,127 Assembly candidates including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Odisha. The counting of votes which will take place at 8 am, will be for 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats. However, election to Patkura Assembly seat was postponed.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking election to the Assembly for the ninth time from Kuppam constituency in his native Chittoor district, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from the backward classes-dominated Mangalagiri segment in state capital Amaravati. Leader of Opposition and YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy is fighting his second Assembly election from his family’s pocketborough Pulivendula.

The Election Commission will start counting of votes for Vidhan Sabha or Legislative Assembly elections in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim today (Thursday, 23 May) at 8 am.

A total of 414 seats in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim Assembly seats went to polls between 11 April and 19 May.

While Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal and Sikkim went to the polls for all seats in their respectively assemblies as well as the Lok Sabha in the first phase on 11 April, polling for Assembly seats in Odisha was held over multiple phases.

Odisha to witness tussle between TDP and BJP in 147 seats

Incumbent chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is anticipating a fourth term while pollsters have predicted substantial gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections. In 2014, the BJD had secured 117 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

BJP state unit president Basant Panda and Union Minister Jual Oram claimed that the saffron party will form government in Odisha by securing more than 70 of the 147 seats in the Assembly.

The state's main Opposition party — the Congress, though initially claimed that its performance this time will be much better than its 2014 election show, later conceded that it won't be able to form government in the state. On the other side, the ruling BJD also said that the party will secure two-third majority in the Assembly and repeat its performance in the last Lok Sabha election.

Counting to take place in 175 Andhra Assembly seats

In Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is fighting to retain power while for its main Opposition, the YSR Congress, it's a must-win situation to ensure its political sustainability. The Congress on the other hand, is seeking a resurrection in Andhra Pradesh after the rout it suffered post-bifurcation in 2014.

The stakes are not high for the BJP, but the election is likely to determine the party's relevance in the state's political scenario. The focus will also be on the Jana Sena as it is likely to alter the fate of either of the other four parties by splitting the votes, particularly that of a dominant community that tilted the scales in favour of TDP in 2014.

In 2014, the TDP won the elections with an alliance with the BJP and the combine was supported by the Jana Sena Party of Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan. The state has 175 Assembly seats.

Sikkim to decide between national and regional parties

The northeastern state of Sikkim, which shares its borders with Bhutan and Tibet, has a lone parliamentary seat and 32 Assembly seats. While Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kimar Chamling is seeking eighth successive term as an MLA.

There are 150 candidates in fray on 32 Assembly seats, while 11 candidates are contesting for the lone Lok Sabha seat. A total of 4,32,306 voters comprising 2,20,305 male and 2,12,001 female will exercise their franchise. The electorate includes 30,480 are first-time voters

This year, Sikkim is one of the four states which held simultaneous elections for its lone Lok Sabha seat as well as its Assembly constituencies. The state is currently under the hold of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) at both the state and the parliamentary level. Lying on the eastern Himalayan region, Sikkim has traditionally stayed away from voting national parties to power.

Roughly 6.1 lakh people residing in this state have swayed between Chamling’s (SDF) and Lendhup Dorjee Kazi’s Sikkim National Congress, with the former having tasted success more often. Chamling is contesting from two Assembly seats - Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang.

This Lok Sabha election is important for the state as several other regional parties have thrown their hat into the fray. Among them is football star Bhaichung Bhutia and his newly formed party Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP). Bhutia is looking to form an alliance with regional parties to topple five-time winner SDF.

BJP seeks return in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

The elections for the Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly were held on 11 April, 2019. The keenly contested elections witnessed a contest between the BJP, Congress, NPP, PPA and Janata Dal (Secular). A total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women, exercised their franchise during state Assembly polls. The Pema Khandu-led ruling BJP has 48 MLAs in the house of 60, while Congress and National Peoples Party (NPP) have five MLAs each. There are two independent MLAs in the Assembly now.

