'NYAY will remonetise what Modi govt demonetised': Rahul calls Congress' minimum support scheme game changer

With the 2019 general elections just weeks away and political leaders upping the ante against rivals, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once again castigated the Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed that the Congress' NYAY scheme would 'remonetise' what the Narendra Modi government 'demonetised'.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the Congress president alleged that the ruling party was in total 'disarray' after the grand old party's minimum income support scheme announcement.

"NYAY will achieve twin objectives of giving money to 20 percent poorest families and firing up economy," Rahul said.

Rahul also claimed that by implementing the NYAY scheme, justice will be delivered to India's poorest families and will ensure to eradicate poverty.

"We want to return to deprived sections what Modi has snatched from them," the Congress chief said.

Further leveling charges against the Modi government, Rahul said: "If the prime minister had done his job properly, poverty would have ended by now."

He also said that "unlike BJP's demonetisation and GST, the Congress will not implement 'NYAY' rashly."

"NYAY will be a game changer and is perfectly doable without any financial pressure on exchequer. It will start powerful economic cycle of consumption and production in country," Rahul said.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul announced a Universal Basic Income scheme that would provide minimum income support of Rs 72,0000 annually to impoverished Indian families earning less than Rs 12,000 per month.

Rahul said that the programme would benefit 250 million of a population of 1.3 billion.

The general elections are scheduled to begin on 11 April.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.