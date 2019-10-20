Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Nuh profile: INLD's Zakir Hussain set for steep contest as rivals put up minority candidates to wrest seat

Nuh Assembly Election 2019 |With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the biggest exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Nuh Assembly seat:

Nuh Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 79

Total electors: 17,0551

Female electors: 78,481

Male electors: 92,064

Third gender electors: 6

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, INLD candidate Hamid Hussain polled 31,454 votes, defeating Congress' Khurshid Ahmed. Habib-Ur-Rehman won as an Independent in 2005 Assembly polls and gained over Aftab Ahmed of the Congress by a margin of over 4,000 votes. However, the grand old party made a comeback in the next election by again fielding Aftab, who received 33,925 votes. In 2014, it was a miss for the party as INLD's Zakir Hussain surged with a good margin of 32,796 votes.

Under Hussain's leadership, Nuh saw fundamental development with the launch of Mewat Feeder canal at the cost of Rs 650 crore. His government also brought drinking water to 17 villages apart from spending 80 crore in overall development. But recently, Hussain has jumped ship to the BJP and has been pitted by the saffron party for this year's election.

Nasir Hussain from INLD, Arjan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Aftab Ahmed from Congress and Zakir Hussain from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Nuh is located in the Muslim-dominated Mewat district, which has about 5 lakh voters, and comes under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Around 80 percent of the voters in this district are Muslims and the remaining 20 percent are Hindus. As per the 2011 census, of the total 170551 population, 92.34 percent is rural and 7.66 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 6.19.

