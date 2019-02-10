NPP will break ties with NDA if Centre passes citizenship bill in Rajya Sabha, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Guwahati: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday stated that his party, National People's Party (NPP), has decided that if the Central government passes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, then they will break ties with NDA.

While addressing the media in Guwahati, Sangma said, "The National People's Party has decided if the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the party will break its ties with the NDA. This decision was made at the general body meeting."

Furthermore, Sangma said a resolution has been passed in this regard and will be submitted to the Narendra Modi government.

"The party took a unanimous resolution to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, and based on that decision, a resolution has been passed that will be submitted to the Government of India to oppose this nill and not to go ahead with it in Rajya Sabha."

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on 8 January and the Centre is expecting to get Rajya Sabha's nod in the ongoing session.

