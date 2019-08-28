'Not an era of third-degree': At foundation day of BPRD, Amit Shah urges police machinery to adopt scientific probe methods

New Delhi: Announcing the setting up of a national police and forensic science university, home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the police machinery to ditch third degree methods and adopt scientific investigation.

"This is not an era of third-degree. We need to use scientific methods for investigation. This is possible if modernization of police force is done in the right manner. Police must think four steps ahead of criminals and criminal-minded people", he said while addressing the 49th foundation day celebrations of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

"I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime and criminal mentality," Shah said. He announced that a Police University and Forensic Science University will be set up at the national level. "There will be colleges affiliated to it in every state. Bureau of Police Research and Development has sent a draft regarding this, it will be placed before the cabinet soon."

The union home minister also stressed upon modernising the police department and urged the security personnel to carry out their duties with responsibility. "As the era is changing, our challenge is also changing. We need to modernize the police department. Over 34,000 policemen had sacrificed their lives to maintain law and order within the country. Now it is important to move forward. The police force must carry out their duty responsibly," he said in his concluding remark.