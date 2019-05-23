North West Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Hans Raj Hans of BJP Leads at 11:17AM

North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 21,94,425

Female electors: 9,81,872

Male electors: 12,12,553

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Badli, Nangloi Jat, Narela, Mangol Puri and Bawana Assembly seats were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi constituency post delimitation in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana (SC), Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra (SC), Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri (SC), Rohini

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Krishna Tirath won the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Udit Raj defeated AAP candidate Rakhi Birla.

Demographics: North West district has a population of 36,56,539 people. It has an SC population of 6,97,237 people.

