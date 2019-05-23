Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

North West Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Hans Raj Hans of BJP Leads at 11:17AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:44:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RSMP Madan Lal Balmiki 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKVP Gaurav Bhatia 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPC Ram Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SOJP Suresh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aditi 0 Votes 0% Votes
STBP Ishwar Mansukh Ishu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Hans Raj Hans 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Charan Singh "Babrik" 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naveen 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Rajesh Lilothia 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Gugan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

North West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 21,94,425

Female electors: 9,81,872

Male electors: 12,12,553

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Badli, Nangloi Jat, Narela, Mangol Puri and Bawana Assembly seats were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi constituency post delimitation in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana (SC), Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra (SC), Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri (SC), Rohini

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Krishna Tirath won the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Udit Raj defeated AAP candidate Rakhi Birla.

Demographics: North West district has a population of 36,56,539 people. It has an SC population of 6,97,237 people.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:44:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile