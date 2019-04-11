North states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: IED blast reported in Chhattisgarh's Narainpur; bomb defused in Bihar's Gaya

North states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: News18 reported that an explosive device has reportedly been found outside the Anwaran Salaiya booth number 9 of the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The local police authorities have sent the bomb disposal squad and the voting has begun at a safe distance from the site where the explosive were discovered.
Among the biggest fights in phase 1, are two Union ministers in northern states. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the sitting BJP lawmaker in Nagpur, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Patole was a BJP candidate in the last term, but he later switched over to Congress citing autocracy in party's top brass. Union Minister Satya Pal Singh, a retired IPS officer is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, and is up against Jayant Chaudhary, the son of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) founder Ajit Singh.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the sitting BJP lawmaker, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
Polling station set up in Jagti Colony, for kashmiri migrants hailing from Baramulla constituency wears a deserted look. Jagti Colony is a resettlement camp for displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and is currently home to 4000 Hindu families, after the exodus in 1990s. The camp is located in Nagrota Area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Voting has begun in all seats in the northern states. Meanwhile in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS sarsanghchalak, was among the first few voters queuing up at the polling booth to cast their vote
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In northern India, polling will be held in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.
While the voting in most of the constituencies will begin at 7 am and end by 6 pm, timings in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) could be either 7 am to 5 pm, 7 am-4 pm, or 7 am-3 pm, according to the Press Information Bureau.
In Bihar, four Lok Sabha constituencies — Gaya, Jamui, Nawada and Aurangabad — will go to polls on Thursday where nearly six million voters would decide the fate of 44 candidates. Prominent among those who are the fray in these constituencies are LJP MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan who is locked in a straight contest with his predecessor RLSP's Bhudeo Chaudhary. Chaudhary, who was earlier with the JD(U), had won the seat in 2009 as an NDA candidate.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling will take place in eight Lok Sabha seats of the western region from 7 am to 6 pm.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain all the eight Lok Sabha seats while the fledgling Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance (also known as gathbandhan) too is going all out to upset the saffron party's prospects.
The communally sensitive seat of Muzaffarnagar will see a clash of titans with RLD chief Ajit Singh locking horns with sitting BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan.
For the saffron party, the Kairana parliamentary constituency holds immense significance as it had tasted defeat in the Lok Sabha bye-election in 2018.
The fate of three Union ministers — VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) will also be tested in this phase.
Prominent names among the 96 candidates in fray during the first phase in Uttar Pradesh include Imran Masood (Congress) and Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) from Saharanpur, and Tabassum Begum (SP) from Kairana.
In Bijnor, Congress candidate and former Uttar Pradesh minister (during Mayawati's tenure) Naseemuddin Siddiqui will challenge Raja Bharatendra Singh, while in Meerut, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal will be hoping for a repeat of 2014, while BSP's Hazi Mohammad Yaqub will be trying to checkmate him.
In Baghpat, Union minister Satyapal Singh is pitted against Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), son of Ajit Singh.
Dolly Sharma of the Congress is contesting against Union minister VK Singh, while in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it's Union minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma versus Arvind Kumar Singh of the Congress.
Politically crucial Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Of the 80 seats in UP, SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, and the RLD will contest on three seats. UP will have seven-phase polling.
The Naxal-affected Bastar is the only Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh going to polls on Thursday amid tight security and looming threat from Maoists who have called for a boycott of elections.
In a grim reminder of the challenges being faced by security forces, Naxals carried out a major attack on Tuesday in Dantewada district, which is part of the Bastar parliamentary constituency, the only seat in the state to vote in the first phase. BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in the attack which came two days before polling.
The Bastar Lok Sabha (ST) constituency, where seven candidates are in the fray, consists of eight Assembly seats. Polling in four of them — Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur — will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. The remaining four Assembly segments — Bastar, Chitrakot, Kondagaon and Jagdalpur — will see voting between 7 am and 5 pm.
In Uttarakhand, an interesting battle is on the cards in the five Lok Sabha seats going to polls on Thursday with the BJP banking on the success of Balakot air strikes to garner votes and the Congress betting on the alleged Rafale scam to dent the prospects of the saffron party.
As in the past elections, the BJP and the Congress are once again locked in straight contests on all the five seats which have been going en bloc to either of them alternately. In 2009, the Congress had won all the seats while the BJP wrested them in 2014. The saffron party is confident of retaining its 5-0 tally while the Congress is making every effort to stage a comeback in the hill-state after the 2017 Assembly poll rout when the BJP won 57 of the 70 seats to storm to power.
In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 33 lakh voters will decide the fate of 33 candidates in the twin parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Baramulla which are going to polls on Thursday. The separatists have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the elections and the "NIA aggression" against Hurriyat Conference leaders and their kin.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 08:54:57 IST
Highlights
In Photos: First time voters exercise franchise
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
IED blast reported in Chhattisgarh's Narainpur
An IED blast has been reported from Narayanpur within one kilometre distance from a polling booth. The incident occured at at 4 am when ITBP troops were going to a booth. Although no damage was caused by the exposion, a high alert has been sounded in Bastar, with intel inputs suggesting that the Naxals may try to disrupt polling again.
Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Budhha Nagar election polling latest updates
Reports said that voting could not be started at booth number 225 in Gautam Buddha Nagar owing to technical snag in the EVM machines. The voters have turned up in large numbers and are miffed at the delay. Similar reports filtered in from Barot, in Baghpat from Booth no 124 and 128. Voters created a ruckus after voting was halted at the booths due to a technical glitch in the EVMs.
With inputs from Pranav Bharadwaj, 101Reporters.
Bihar election polling latest updates
Bihar: Gaya election polling latest updates
Crude bomb found outside polling booth in Gaya
News18 reported that an explosive device has reportedly been found outside the Anwaran Salaiya booth number 9 of the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The local police authorities have sent the bomb disposal squad and the voting has begun at a safe distance from the site where the explosive were discovered.
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli election polling latest updates
Polling begins in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district
The Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, which is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes candidates, is up for grabs in the first phase. Here, the sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete is locking horns with Congress candidate Namdeo Usendi.
Chhattisgarh: Bastar election polling latest updates
Battleground Bastar: Hotbed of Naxalism
Bastar Lok Sabha constituency under LWE category in south Chhattisgarh, is reserved for Schedule Tribes candidates. There are seven candidates in fray for this single LS seat: Baiduram Kashyap (BJP), Deepak Baij (Congress), Aituram Mandavi (BSP), Ramu Ram Mourya (CPI), Manish Prasad Nag (Ambedkarite Party of India), Mangalaram Karma (Akhil Bharat Samagra Kranti Party) and Suresh alias Sargiram Kawasi (Shiv Sena). However, the main contest will be between the BJP and the Congress.
The sitting BJP Member of Parliament is Dinesh Kashyap, son of former four-term BJP MP from Bastar Baliram Kashyap — known as ‘Balasaheb Thackeray of Bastar’, has been denied the ticket.
Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla election polling latest updates
Polling booth for Kashmiri migrants in Baramulla wears deserted look
Polling station set up in Jagti Colony, for kashmiri migrants hailing from Baramulla constituency wears a deserted look. Jagti Colony is a resettlement camp for displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and is currently home to 4000 Hindu families, after the exodus in 1990s. The camp is located in Nagrota Area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Image by Randeep Kher, 101Reporters.
Uttarakhand election polling latest updates
All five Lok Sabha seats from the state are going to polls in the first phase. There are 52 candidates in fray including the two top parties, BJP and Congress. There are 78, 54,023 registered voters in the state out of which 4053944 are males while 3711220 are females.
Input by Rahul Singh Sekhawat, 101Reporters
Maharashtra: Nagpur election polling latest updates
Mohan Bhagwat among early birds queuing up at polling booth in Nagpur
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the first few voters on booth number 216 in Nagpur. Appealing to the youth of the country to move out of their houses and vote, Bhagwat said, "Voting is our duty, everyone should ensure they cast their vote."
Uttarpradesh: Muzaffarnagar election polling latest updates
First visuals pour in from Muzaffarnagar seat
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Polling to be held between 7 am and 6 pm in two seats
Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Jammu seats will poll between 7 am and 6 pm today.
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
The lone Bastar seat is going to poll in first phase from the state. The polling will be held as per the following schedule.
7 am – 3 pm: Bastar (Chitrakot AC, Dantewada AC, Bijapur AC, Konta AC).
7 am – 5 pm: Bastar (Kondagaon AC, Narayanpur AC, Bastar AC, Jagdalpur AC).
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
All 8 seats in phase 1 to vote between 7 am and 6 pm
Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budhha Nagar: The eights constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase will all poll between 7 am to 6 pm today. To know more about Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election details, look out for the posts tagged with the state's name in red.
Phase I Polling to begin at 7 am in six northern states
The general election of 2019, the biggest democratic electoral exercise, is finally here. After an intense round of campaigning, acerbic name calling and a volley of allegations and counter-allegations, around one-third of the electorate in 91 seats across 20 states will exercise their franchise today. Here is a list of states we will be covering in the north zone.
For updates on other states, follow our live blogs for southern, and eastern states.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
08:54 (IST)
In Photos: First time voters exercise franchise
08:48 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
IED blast reported in Chhattisgarh's Narainpur
An IED blast has been reported from Narayanpur within one kilometre distance from a polling booth. The incident occured at at 4 am when ITBP troops were going to a booth. Although no damage was caused by the exposion, a high alert has been sounded in Bastar, with intel inputs suggesting that the Naxals may try to disrupt polling again.
08:39 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Budhha Nagar election polling latest updates
Reports said that voting could not be started at booth number 225 in Gautam Buddha Nagar owing to technical snag in the EVM machines. The voters have turned up in large numbers and are miffed at the delay. Similar reports filtered in from Barot, in Baghpat from Booth no 124 and 128. Voters created a ruckus after voting was halted at the booths due to a technical glitch in the EVMs.
With inputs from Pranav Bharadwaj, 101Reporters.
08:18 (IST)
Bihar: Gaya election polling latest updates
Jitanram Manjhi locks horn with JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar
Former chief minister of Bihar Jitanram Manjhi is in contest from Gaya. against NDA's Vijay Kumar.
Kumar is contesting on a JD(U) tickets. In 2014 BJP's Hari Manjhi had won the team but this time, under NDA's seat sharing formula, this seat went to JDU. Total 14 candidates are fighting from this seat.
Gaya has large population of Musahar community. Almost 30 percent population of Musahars reside in this Loksabha Constituency.
Input by Umesh Kumar, 101Reporters
08:12 (IST)
Uttarakhand: Haldwani election polling latest updates
Harish Rawat casts vote in Haldwani seat
Former chief minister Harish Rawat joined the queue of voters in Devalchaur, Haldwani early in the morning. Voting on 2 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today.
08:06 (IST)
Bihar election polling latest updates
08:03 (IST)
Bihar: Gaya election polling latest updates
Crude bomb found outside polling booth in Gaya
News18 reported that an explosive device has reportedly been found outside the Anwaran Salaiya booth number 9 of the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The local police authorities have sent the bomb disposal squad and the voting has begun at a safe distance from the site where the explosive were discovered.
07:59 (IST)
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli election polling latest updates
Polling begins in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district
The Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, which is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes candidates, is up for grabs in the first phase. Here, the sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete is locking horns with Congress candidate Namdeo Usendi.
07:49 (IST)
Chhattisgarh: Bastar election polling latest updates
Battleground Bastar: Hotbed of Naxalism
Bastar Lok Sabha constituency under LWE category in south Chhattisgarh, is reserved for Schedule Tribes candidates. There are seven candidates in fray for this single LS seat: Baiduram Kashyap (BJP), Deepak Baij (Congress), Aituram Mandavi (BSP), Ramu Ram Mourya (CPI), Manish Prasad Nag (Ambedkarite Party of India), Mangalaram Karma (Akhil Bharat Samagra Kranti Party) and Suresh alias Sargiram Kawasi (Shiv Sena). However, the main contest will be between the BJP and the Congress.
The sitting BJP Member of Parliament is Dinesh Kashyap, son of former four-term BJP MP from Bastar Baliram Kashyap — known as ‘Balasaheb Thackeray of Bastar’, has been denied the ticket.
07:39 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla election polling latest updates
Polling booth for Kashmiri migrants in Baramulla wears deserted look
Polling station set up in Jagti Colony, for kashmiri migrants hailing from Baramulla constituency wears a deserted look. Jagti Colony is a resettlement camp for displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and is currently home to 4000 Hindu families, after the exodus in 1990s. The camp is located in Nagrota Area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Image by Randeep Kher, 101Reporters.
07:34 (IST)
Uttarakhand election polling latest updates
All five Lok Sabha seats from the state are going to polls in the first phase. There are 52 candidates in fray including the two top parties, BJP and Congress. There are 78, 54,023 registered voters in the state out of which 4053944 are males while 3711220 are females.
Input by Rahul Singh Sekhawat, 101Reporters
07:28 (IST)
Maharashtra: Nagpur election polling latest updates
Mohan Bhagwat among early birds queuing up at polling booth in Nagpur
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the first few voters on booth number 216 in Nagpur. Appealing to the youth of the country to move out of their houses and vote, Bhagwat said, "Voting is our duty, everyone should ensure they cast their vote."
07:24 (IST)
Uttarpradesh: Muzaffarnagar election polling latest updates
First visuals pour in from Muzaffarnagar seat
07:12 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Polling to be held between 7 am and 6 pm in two seats
Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Jammu seats will poll between 7 am and 6 pm today.
07:09 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
The lone Bastar seat is going to poll in first phase from the state. The polling will be held as per the following schedule.
7 am – 3 pm: Bastar (Chitrakot AC, Dantewada AC, Bijapur AC, Konta AC).
7 am – 5 pm: Bastar (Kondagaon AC, Narayanpur AC, Bastar AC, Jagdalpur AC).
06:59 (IST)
Bihar election polling latest updates
Voting timing in most parliamentary constituencies is between 7 am and 6 pm. However, the Election Commission has provisioned for an early wrap up of polls in states affected by Left-Wing Extremism, and in some northeastern states,
In Bihar, Aurangabad (Kutumba AC, Rafiganj AC, Gurua AC, Imamganj AC, Tikari AC), Gaya (Sherghati AC, Barachatti AC, Bodh Gaya AC), Nawada (Rajauli AC, Gobindpur AC), Jamui (Sikandra AC, Jamui AC, Jhajha AC, Chakai AC) seats will poll between 7 am and 4 pm.
However, in Aurangabad (Aurangabad AC), Gaya (Belaganj AC, Gaya Town AC, Wazirganj AC), Nawada (Barbigha AC, Hisua AC, Nawada AC, Warsaliganj AC), Jamui (Tarapur AC, Sheikhpura AC) polling will continue as per normal schedule, ie 7 am to 6 pm. Look for the posts tagged Bihar in red to find more updates from the state. Follow this space for updates on all northern states.
06:47 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
All 8 seats in phase 1 to vote between 7 am and 6 pm
Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budhha Nagar: The eights constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase will all poll between 7 am to 6 pm today. To know more about Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election details, look out for the posts tagged with the state's name in red.
06:38 (IST)
Phase I Polling to begin at 7 am in six northern states
The general election of 2019, the biggest democratic electoral exercise, is finally here. After an intense round of campaigning, acerbic name calling and a volley of allegations and counter-allegations, around one-third of the electorate in 91 seats across 20 states will exercise their franchise today. Here is a list of states we will be covering in the north zone.
For updates on other states, follow our live blogs for southern, and eastern states.