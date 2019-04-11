North states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: RJD-NDA workers clash at polling booth in Bihar's Nawada

North states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: Clashes broke out between BJP and RJD workers in Nawada constituency, media reports said. BJP workers alleged that RJD workers had forced their way into a polling booth where they were forcing women voters to vote for their candidates. When BJP workers tried to oppose this, the situation worsened and led to clashes, India Today reported.
The Bahujan Samaj Party took note of the incident of Dalit voter being turned away in Kairana and said that the party has received similar reports from across the state. BSP supremo Mayawati said that the party will go to the Election Commission and alleged that members of the backward community were baton charged.
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also accompanied her. She also held a road show in the constituency, which saw a huge crowd presence.
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani is set to file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied her. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi too is going to file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat shortly. Both leaders kickstarted their journey with extensive pooja archana and will subsequently hold roadshows and public rallies.
As polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, firing has been reported from Kairana after villagers clashed with the security forces.
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani is set to file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied her. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi too is going to file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat shortly. Both leaders kickstarted their journey with extensive pooja archana and will subsequently hold roadshows and public rallies.
Reports of NaMo food packets being distributed near poll booths in Noida have come out. Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer L Venkateshwarlu has sought a report from Noida District Magistrare on this issue.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted out a video of a polling officer clarifying that polling was delayed in Poonch district at several polling stations because the EVM button against the Congress party was not working.
Few Dalit voters in Shamli Naya Bazaar have alleged that they were not allowed to cast their votes despite having their names on the voters list. A voter broke down while narrating his ordeal as he alleged that he could find his name in the electoral roll and also had the voting slip. He claimed that the polling officers did not allow them to cast their vote because they were Dalits.
Naxals triggered an IED blast on Thursday morning in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting is underway, a senior police official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. Narayanpur comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha seat.
10.2 percent voting has been recorded in Naxal-hit Bastar seat in Chhattisgarh till 9 am. Meanwhile, in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, voters decided to defy Naxal threats and come out to vote. This is the same place where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack two days ago. The attack was deemed an effort to derail the polling process and induce fear in voters to prevent them from participating in elections.
Former Union minister and sitting BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan has complained about 'fake voting' at some booths. The BJP leader was apparently miffed at EC officials for allowing burqa-clad women to cast their vote without checking their identity. While raising his point, Balyan said. "EC officials said they don't have a woman official to identify the faces of women in burqa, but I say that what's the problem if male officers see their faces. And if they have a problem, then they should sit at home." The BJP leader, however, within seconds clarified his comment saying, "What I mean is that this is EC officials' responsibility. Under rules, they should at least verify the identities of voters."
News18 reported that an explosive device has reportedly been found outside the Anwaran Salaiya booth number 9 of the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The local police authorities have sent the bomb disposal squad and the voting has begun at a safe distance from the site where the explosive were discovered.
Among the biggest fights in phase 1, are two Union ministers in northern states. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the sitting BJP lawmaker in Nagpur, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Patole was a BJP candidate in the last term, but he later switched over to Congress citing autocracy in party's top brass. Union Minister Satya Pal Singh, a retired IPS officer is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, and is up against Jayant Chaudhary, the son of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) founder Ajit Singh.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the sitting BJP lawmaker, is pitted against Congress candidate Nana Patole in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
Polling station set up in Jagti Colony, for kashmiri migrants hailing from Baramulla constituency wears a deserted look. Jagti Colony is a resettlement camp for displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and is currently home to 4000 Hindu families, after the exodus in 1990s. The camp is located in Nagrota Area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Voting has begun in all seats in the northern states. Meanwhile in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS sarsanghchalak, was among the first few voters queuing up at the polling booth to cast their vote
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In northern India, polling will be held in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.
While the voting in most of the constituencies will begin at 7 am and end by 6 pm, timings in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) could be either 7 am to 5 pm, 7 am-4 pm, or 7 am-3 pm, according to the Press Information Bureau.
In Bihar, four Lok Sabha constituencies — Gaya, Jamui, Nawada and Aurangabad — will go to polls on Thursday where nearly six million voters would decide the fate of 44 candidates. Prominent among those who are the fray in these constituencies are LJP MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan who is locked in a straight contest with his predecessor RLSP's Bhudeo Chaudhary. Chaudhary, who was earlier with the JD(U), had won the seat in 2009 as an NDA candidate.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling will take place in eight Lok Sabha seats of the western region from 7 am to 6 pm.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain all the eight Lok Sabha seats while the fledgling Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance (also known as gathbandhan) too is going all out to upset the saffron party's prospects.
The communally sensitive seat of Muzaffarnagar will see a clash of titans with RLD chief Ajit Singh locking horns with sitting BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan.
For the saffron party, the Kairana parliamentary constituency holds immense significance as it had tasted defeat in the Lok Sabha bye-election in 2018.
The fate of three Union ministers — VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) will also be tested in this phase.
Prominent names among the 96 candidates in fray during the first phase in Uttar Pradesh include Imran Masood (Congress) and Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) from Saharanpur, and Tabassum Begum (SP) from Kairana.
In Bijnor, Congress candidate and former Uttar Pradesh minister (during Mayawati's tenure) Naseemuddin Siddiqui will challenge Raja Bharatendra Singh, while in Meerut, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal will be hoping for a repeat of 2014, while BSP's Hazi Mohammad Yaqub will be trying to checkmate him.
In Baghpat, Union minister Satyapal Singh is pitted against Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), son of Ajit Singh.
Dolly Sharma of the Congress is contesting against Union minister VK Singh, while in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it's Union minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma versus Arvind Kumar Singh of the Congress.
Politically crucial Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Of the 80 seats in UP, SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, and the RLD will contest on three seats. UP will have seven-phase polling.
The Naxal-affected Bastar is the only Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh going to polls on Thursday amid tight security and looming threat from Maoists who have called for a boycott of elections.
In a grim reminder of the challenges being faced by security forces, Naxals carried out a major attack on Tuesday in Dantewada district, which is part of the Bastar parliamentary constituency, the only seat in the state to vote in the first phase. BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in the attack which came two days before polling.
The Bastar Lok Sabha (ST) constituency, where seven candidates are in the fray, consists of eight Assembly seats. Polling in four of them — Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur — will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. The remaining four Assembly segments — Bastar, Chitrakot, Kondagaon and Jagdalpur — will see voting between 7 am and 5 pm.
In Uttarakhand, an interesting battle is on the cards in the five Lok Sabha seats going to polls on Thursday with the BJP banking on the success of Balakot air strikes to garner votes and the Congress betting on the alleged Rafale scam to dent the prospects of the saffron party.
As in the past elections, the BJP and the Congress are once again locked in straight contests on all the five seats which have been going en bloc to either of them alternately. In 2009, the Congress had won all the seats while the BJP wrested them in 2014. The saffron party is confident of retaining its 5-0 tally while the Congress is making every effort to stage a comeback in the hill-state after the 2017 Assembly poll rout when the BJP won 57 of the 70 seats to storm to power.
In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 33 lakh voters will decide the fate of 33 candidates in the twin parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Baramulla which are going to polls on Thursday. The separatists have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the elections and the "NIA aggression" against Hurriyat Conference leaders and their kin.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 16:37:42 IST
Highlights
Fate of candidates Left-wing extremism hit Gaya depends on dominant Musahar community
Gaya has been inflicted with Maoist movement for a long time but a Left candidate has never won from this seat. Although older trends shows that voting pattern has not been affected by caste arithmetic. But since last two decades political parties have been fielding candidates of Musahars community, as 30 percent of the voting population of Musahars dwell in Bihar's Gaya. They plays a decisive role in a win or loss.
In 2009 and 2014 general election Hari Manjhi won this seat on BJP ticket. Hari Manjhi's name was in headlines last year when his son was arrested on the charge of consuming liquor which is banned in Bihar. This time NDA has fielded JD(U)'s Vijay Manjhi. In 2014 general election JDU was fighting alone and he had given ticket to Jitanram Manjhi.
By Tarun Upadhyay, 101Reporters
Voters defy Maoists' threats in Red Belt of Chhattisgarh
Polling booth number 52 Machkot Jagdalpur AC (96 percent) and Jeeragaon (97.45 percent) of Bastar Loksabha recorded huge participation of voters. These booths fall in Naxal sensitive area. Despite boycott call of election by the Maoists, voters defying their call came out in huge numbers to cast their votes. This shows people's faith in democracy and clear cut indication of ballots victory over bullets.
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
BSP claims authorities stopping Dalit voters from casting votes
The Bahujan Samaj Party took note of the incident of Dalit voter being turned away in Kairana and said that the party has recieved similar reports from across the state. BSP supremo Mayawati said that the party will go to the Election Commission and alleged that members of the backward community were baton charged.
Gautam Budhha Nagar in UP registers 50.42 per cent voting by 3 pm
Lok Sabha elections voting 1st phase: Gautam Budhha Nagar Lok Sabha seat registered 50.42 percent voting by 3 pm with Jewar Vidhan Sabha at 56 percent, Dadri at 52.20 percent and Noida at 43.08 percent.
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Uttarakhand recorded 46.59 percent voting till 3 pm
Uttarakhand has recorded 46.59 percent voting till 3 pm in all of its five constituencies. The cosntituency wise breakup was not available immediately; it will be updated as and when it comes.
Massive turnout at Smriti Irani's road show in Amethi
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also accompanied her. She also held a road show in the constituency, which saw a huge crowd presence.
UP village with no road to Noida will boycott polls
As polling is underway in eight seats of Uttar Pradesh, residents of the only village of the state located on the other side of the Yamuna in Haryana have boycotted elections after waiting for a road to connect them to Noida and Greater Noida for five years.
Bihar election polling latest updates
Key Contests: Chirag Paswan vs Bhudeo Chaudhary
In Bihar's Jamui this time, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, who made a successful debut five years ago is up against Bhudeo Chaudhary, who won the seat in the first general elections in 2009 that followed the creation of the constituency in 2008. An altered caste equation - because of the reorganised alliances in the state - could make Paswan's going tougher this time.
Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur election polling latest updates
Voting has been stopped at booth number 314 due to technical snag in the EVM machines. Earlier too, multiple reports of EVM malfunctioning came up and apparently many voters had to turn back because of the long queues at the booths, or because voting was halted for long hours. The constituency recorded just 37 percent voting till 1pm
Saharanpur DM later confirmed that over 100 EVMs have been replaced in the district so far.
Input by Vinod Kashyap, 101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh: Kairana election polling latest updates
WATCH | Security personnel fire shots in air after some people try to cast vote without voter ID in Shamli
BSF personnel fired shots in the air after few people tried to cast vote without voter ID at a polling station in Shamli.
Maharashtra election polling latest updates
Naxals trigger IED blast near polling booth in Maharashtra
Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Maharashtra's Gadchroli district Thursday while voting was underway, police said. The IED (improvised explosive device) blast took place around 10.30 am in Waghezari area, around 150 metres from the polling booth where people were standing in queues to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election, an official said.
Uttar Pradesh: Kairana election polling latest updates
Firing reported in Shamli area of Kairana LS seat
As polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, firing has been reported from Kairana after villagers clashed with the security forces.
Input by Santosh Kumar
Chhattisgarh: Bastar election polling latest updates
Bomb which was installed in a culvert was found and defused by a joint team of BSF personnel and district police in Koilibeda of Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.
Inputs from D. Shyam Kumar/ 101Reporters
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
Moving booths to Naxal-hit areas prove counterproductive in Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, three polling booths from Konge and Pangud villages in Narayanpur district, classified as ‘highly sensitive areas’, were moved to Chhote Bethia village in Pakhanjur panchayat of Kanker district. This added distance through the dense forests, dominated by naxals, may be a couple of hours longer for voters of the region. By road, this distance is 214 km, which takes a good 5 hours 14 minutes through Chhattisgarh’s Red Belt, where road constructions have been prime target of Naxals.
Moving the booths has resulted in nil or negligible voting until 11am. While no votes have been caste at Booth no 1, two votes were caste in Booth no 2. Booth no 1 has 166 voters listed, including 81 males and 85 females, and booth no 2 has 257 voters listed, including 151 males and 146 females.
Input from Tameshwar/101reporters
Bihar election polling latest updates
Here's how Bihar voters polled in first phase of election till 12 pm
Input by by Umesh kumar Ray
Chief Election Commissioner monitors first phase of the elections
Chief Election Commissioner Subrat Sahu, Additional Election Commissioner Bharti Desan and Special DG naxal operations Girdhari Nayak monitor first phase of the elections
Input by D shyam Kumar/101Reporters
Uttarakhand election voting updates
Elections are underway at five parliamentary constituencies in the state. Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Almora, Garhwal. In Haridwar, the overall voter sentiment largely seems inclined towards the BJP, but the interior pockets - which have a significant number of Muslim and SC/ST votes are largely looking at the BSP as the an alternative. As for the state's only regional party, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal will be fighting from all five seats; UKD had failed to secure a single seat in the last two LS polls.
Input by Pragya Bakshi
Maharashtra election polling latest updates
Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019., according to News18.
Nagpur: 9.33%
Ramtek: 4.9%
Bhandara-Gondiya: 8.5%
Yavatmal-Washim: 5.03%
Wardha: 7.32%
Chandrapur: 6.18%
Gadchiroli-Chimur: 8.45%
Lalu Prasad Yadav prepares to sit out first election in over 40 years, urges people of Bihar to repel 'disruptive forces'
In his over four-decades-long political career, this Lok Sabha election is the first in which Lalu Prasad will be just an spectator; that too from a distance.
The incarcerated RJD supremo was not very hopeful about getting relief from the Supreme Court and merrily stepping out of prison, so he had already prepared a statement in the form of a letter addressed to the people of Bihar.
The letter is carefully addressed to the Dalits and backward classes and urges them to remain united and "defeat the forces hell bent on snatching their fundamental and constitutional rights including reservation". The urgency to write such a letter possibly came amid apprehension of a split in votes of these classes.
Omar Abdullah alleges Congress button on EVM not working in Poonch
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted out a video of a polling officer clarifying that polling was delayed in Poonch district at several polling stations because the EVM button against the Congress party was not working.
Bastar election polling latest updates
Nitin Gadkari's family cast their vote at Municipal Corporation School, Mahal area, Nagpur.
Input by Varsha Torgalkar/101Reporters
Maharashtra: Nagpur election polling latest updates
Nitin Gadkari seeks blessings from Dawoodi Bohra Muslims before casting vote
After seeking blessings from Dawoodi Bohra Muslims, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, leaves to cast his vote.
Nagpur is also RSS headquarters, where Gadkari won in 2014 as well. He has been fielded against Congress' Nana Patole. Vote in Nagpur, apart from depending on job and agrarian crisis, could also be divided on caste lines. Patole, from Kunbi community, could take the Muslim and Dalit vote, while Gadkari, a Brahmin, could find himself in a minority position.
Input by Murtaza Merchant
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
10.2% polling recorded so far
The Bastar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded 10 percent polling till 9 am today morning. Early trends from sensitive areas suggest normal turnout despite Naxal threats.
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Internet services suspended in parts of J&K under poll
Reports have said that the internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Baramulla districs where polling is currently underway till 6 pm when the polling concludes.
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
Voters trickle in as voting in Western Uttar Pradesh picks up slowly
According to CNN-News18, till 9 am voter turnout till 9 am in Saharanpur was eight percent, Kairana was at 10 percent, Muzaffarnagar at 10 percent, Meerut at 10 percent, Bijnor at 11 percent, Baghpat at 11 percent, Ghaziabad at 12 percent and Gautam Budh Nagar at 12 percent.
Baghpat recorded a voter turnout of 11 percent while the sugarcane belt of Meerut has recorded 10 percent polling. In Baghpat, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh is seeking re-election.
Bihar election polling latest updates
Voting picks up in Bihar
According to 101Reporters, Gaya recorded 13 percent voting, Nawada five percent, Aurangabad 6.2 percent and Jamui 5.8 percent till 9 am.
Inputs from Uttam Kumar Ray
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
Voters queue up in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. This is the same place where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack two days ago. The attack was deemed an effort to derail the polling process and induce fear in voters to prevent them from participating in elections.
Input by Pradeep Gautam/101Reporters
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
In another incident of Naxal aggression, reports said that a threatening notes was recovered from outside the Halbaras polling booth in Kuwakonda area of Dantewada. However, security officials have said that the voting can be continued.
Input by Ambu Sharma/101Reporters
In Photos: First time voters exercise franchise
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
IED blast reported in Chhattisgarh's Narainpur
An IED blast has been reported from Narayanpur within one kilometre distance from a polling booth. The incident occured at at 4 am when ITBP troops were going to a booth. Although no damage was caused by the exposion, a high alert has been sounded in Bastar, with intel inputs suggesting that the Naxals may try to disrupt polling again.
Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Budhha Nagar election polling latest updates
Reports said that voting could not be started at booth number 225 in Gautam Buddha Nagar owing to technical snag in the EVM machines. The voters have turned up in large numbers and are miffed at the delay. Similar reports filtered in from Barot, in Baghpat from Booth no 124 and 128. Voters created a ruckus after voting was halted at the booths due to a technical glitch in the EVMs.
With inputs from Pranav Bharadwaj, 101Reporters.
Bihar election polling latest updates
Bihar: Gaya election polling latest updates
Crude bomb found outside polling booth in Gaya
News18 reported that an explosive device has reportedly been found outside the Anwaran Salaiya booth number 9 of the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. The local police authorities have sent the bomb disposal squad and the voting has begun at a safe distance from the site where the explosive were discovered.
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli election polling latest updates
Polling begins in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district
The Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, which is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes candidates, is up for grabs in the first phase. Here, the sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete is locking horns with Congress candidate Namdeo Usendi.
Chhattisgarh: Bastar election polling latest updates
Battleground Bastar: Hotbed of Naxalism
Bastar Lok Sabha constituency under LWE category in south Chhattisgarh, is reserved for Schedule Tribes candidates. There are seven candidates in fray for this single LS seat: Baiduram Kashyap (BJP), Deepak Baij (Congress), Aituram Mandavi (BSP), Ramu Ram Mourya (CPI), Manish Prasad Nag (Ambedkarite Party of India), Mangalaram Karma (Akhil Bharat Samagra Kranti Party) and Suresh alias Sargiram Kawasi (Shiv Sena). However, the main contest will be between the BJP and the Congress.
The sitting BJP Member of Parliament is Dinesh Kashyap, son of former four-term BJP MP from Bastar Baliram Kashyap — known as ‘Balasaheb Thackeray of Bastar’, has been denied the ticket.
Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla election polling latest updates
Polling booth for Kashmiri migrants in Baramulla wears deserted look
Polling station set up in Jagti Colony, for kashmiri migrants hailing from Baramulla constituency wears a deserted look. Jagti Colony is a resettlement camp for displaced Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and is currently home to 4000 Hindu families, after the exodus in 1990s. The camp is located in Nagrota Area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Image by Randeep Kher, 101Reporters.
Uttarakhand election polling latest updates
All five Lok Sabha seats from the state are going to polls in the first phase. There are 52 candidates in fray including the two top parties, BJP and Congress. There are 78, 54,023 registered voters in the state out of which 4053944 are males while 3711220 are females.
Input by Rahul Singh Sekhawat, 101Reporters
Maharashtra: Nagpur election polling latest updates
Mohan Bhagwat among early birds queuing up at polling booth in Nagpur
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the first few voters on booth number 216 in Nagpur. Appealing to the youth of the country to move out of their houses and vote, Bhagwat said, "Voting is our duty, everyone should ensure they cast their vote."
Uttarpradesh: Muzaffarnagar election polling latest updates
First visuals pour in from Muzaffarnagar seat
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Polling to be held between 7 am and 6 pm in two seats
Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Jammu seats will poll between 7 am and 6 pm today.
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
The lone Bastar seat is going to poll in first phase from the state. The polling will be held as per the following schedule.
7 am – 3 pm: Bastar (Chitrakot AC, Dantewada AC, Bijapur AC, Konta AC).
7 am – 5 pm: Bastar (Kondagaon AC, Narayanpur AC, Bastar AC, Jagdalpur AC).
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
All 8 seats in phase 1 to vote between 7 am and 6 pm
Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budhha Nagar: The eights constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase will all poll between 7 am to 6 pm today. To know more about Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election details, look out for the posts tagged with the state's name in red.
Phase I Polling to begin at 7 am in six northern states
The general election of 2019, the biggest democratic electoral exercise, is finally here. After an intense round of campaigning, acerbic name calling and a volley of allegations and counter-allegations, around one-third of the electorate in 91 seats across 20 states will exercise their franchise today. Here is a list of states we will be covering in the north zone.
For updates on other states, follow our live blogs for southern, and eastern states.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
16:37 (IST)
Fate of candidates Left-wing extremism hit Gaya depends on dominant Musahar community
Gaya has been inflicted with Maoist movement for a long time but a Left candidate has never won from this seat. Although older trends shows that voting pattern has not been affected by caste arithmetic. But since last two decades political parties have been fielding candidates of Musahars community, as 30 percent of the voting population of Musahars dwell in Bihar's Gaya. They plays a decisive role in a win or loss.
In 2009 and 2014 general election Hari Manjhi won this seat on BJP ticket. Hari Manjhi's name was in headlines last year when his son was arrested on the charge of consuming liquor which is banned in Bihar. This time NDA has fielded JD(U)'s Vijay Manjhi. In 2014 general election JDU was fighting alone and he had given ticket to Jitanram Manjhi.
By Tarun Upadhyay, 101Reporters
16:18 (IST)
Voters defy Maoists' threats in Red Belt of Chhattisgarh
Polling booth number 52 Machkot Jagdalpur AC (96 percent) and Jeeragaon (97.45 percent) of Bastar Loksabha recorded huge participation of voters. These booths fall in Naxal sensitive area. Despite boycott call of election by the Maoists, voters defying their call came out in huge numbers to cast their votes. This shows people's faith in democracy and clear cut indication of ballots victory over bullets.
16:15 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Kashmir Valley under lockdown after Hurriyat's call to boycott polls
The Kashmir valley witnessed a complete shutdown as the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir and Jammu Parliamentary Constituency went to polls on Tuesday. In Valley all the shops, educational institutes and business establishments remained closed. The traffic was missing from the from the roads. There were few clashes reported from area in north Kashmir but polling remined peacfull till 3: 00 pm.
The shutdown is being observed in response to a strike call given by Hurriyat Conference, who had given a call for boycott of the polls. But amid shutdown, 35. 52 percent votes were polled till 1:00 pm in state’s two constituencies – Baramulla and Jammu.
An official spokesman said that 15. 1 percent votes were polled in Baramulla, 30.8 percent were polled in Kupwara, and Bandipora was at 20.9 percent
16:06 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
BSP claims authorities stopping Dalit voters from casting votes
The Bahujan Samaj Party took note of the incident of Dalit voter being turned away in Kairana and said that the party has recieved similar reports from across the state. BSP supremo Mayawati said that the party will go to the Election Commission and alleged that members of the backward community were baton charged.
15:55 (IST)
Gautam Budhha Nagar in UP registers 50.42 per cent voting by 3 pm
Lok Sabha elections voting 1st phase: Gautam Budhha Nagar Lok Sabha seat registered 50.42 percent voting by 3 pm with Jewar Vidhan Sabha at 56 percent, Dadri at 52.20 percent and Noida at 43.08 percent.
15:45 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Uttarakhand recorded 46.59 percent voting till 3 pm
Uttarakhand has recorded 46.59 percent voting till 3 pm in all of its five constituencies. The cosntituency wise breakup was not available immediately; it will be updated as and when it comes.
15:38 (IST)
Massive turnout at Smriti Irani's road show in Amethi
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also accompanied her. She also held a road show in the constituency, which saw a huge crowd presence.
15:33 (IST)
UP village with no road to Noida will boycott polls
As polling is underway in eight seats of Uttar Pradesh, residents of the only village of the state located on the other side of the Yamuna in Haryana have boycotted elections after waiting for a road to connect them to Noida and Greater Noida for five years.
15:13 (IST)
Bihar election polling latest updates
Key Contests: Chirag Paswan vs Bhudeo Chaudhary
In Bihar's Jamui this time, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, who made a successful debut five years ago is up against Bhudeo Chaudhary, who won the seat in the first general elections in 2009 that followed the creation of the constituency in 2008. An altered caste equation - because of the reorganised alliances in the state - could make Paswan's going tougher this time.
15:02 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur election polling latest updates
Voting has been stopped at booth number 314 due to technical snag in the EVM machines. Earlier too, multiple reports of EVM malfunctioning came up and apparently many voters had to turn back because of the long queues at the booths, or because voting was halted for long hours. The constituency recorded just 37 percent voting till 1pm
Saharanpur DM later confirmed that over 100 EVMs have been replaced in the district so far.
Input by Vinod Kashyap, 101Reporters
14:56 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: Kairana election polling latest updates
14:44 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency after holding a massive roadshow.
14:37 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: Kairana election polling latest updates
WATCH | Security personnel fire shots in air after some people try to cast vote without voter ID in Shamli
BSF personnel fired shots in the air after few people tried to cast vote without voter ID at a polling station in Shamli.
14:04 (IST)
Maharashtra election polling latest updates
Naxals trigger IED blast near polling booth in Maharashtra
Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Maharashtra's Gadchroli district Thursday while voting was underway, police said. The IED (improvised explosive device) blast took place around 10.30 am in Waghezari area, around 150 metres from the polling booth where people were standing in queues to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election, an official said.
14:01 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: Kairana election polling latest updates
Firing reported in Shamli area of Kairana LS seat
As polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, firing has been reported from Kairana after villagers clashed with the security forces.
Input by Santosh Kumar
13:38 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
Chhattisgarh: Bastar election polling latest updates
Bomb which was installed in a culvert was found and defused by a joint team of BSF personnel and district police in Koilibeda of Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.
Inputs from D. Shyam Kumar/ 101Reporters
13:01 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
Moving booths to Naxal-hit areas prove counterproductive in Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, three polling booths from Konge and Pangud villages in Narayanpur district, classified as ‘highly sensitive areas’, were moved to Chhote Bethia village in Pakhanjur panchayat of Kanker district. This added distance through the dense forests, dominated by naxals, may be a couple of hours longer for voters of the region. By road, this distance is 214 km, which takes a good 5 hours 14 minutes through Chhattisgarh’s Red Belt, where road constructions have been prime target of Naxals.
Moving the booths has resulted in nil or negligible voting until 11am. While no votes have been caste at Booth no 1, two votes were caste in Booth no 2. Booth no 1 has 166 voters listed, including 81 males and 85 females, and booth no 2 has 257 voters listed, including 151 males and 146 females.
Input from Tameshwar/101reporters
12:51 (IST)
Bihar election polling latest updates
Here's how Bihar voters polled in first phase of election till 12 pm
Input by by Umesh kumar Ray
12:49 (IST)
Chief Election Commissioner monitors first phase of the elections
Chief Election Commissioner Subrat Sahu, Additional Election Commissioner Bharti Desan and Special DG naxal operations Girdhari Nayak monitor first phase of the elections
Input by D shyam Kumar/101Reporters
12:40 (IST)
Uttarakhand election voting updates
Elections are underway at five parliamentary constituencies in the state. Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Almora, Garhwal. In Haridwar, the overall voter sentiment largely seems inclined towards the BJP, but the interior pockets - which have a significant number of Muslim and SC/ST votes are largely looking at the BSP as the an alternative. As for the state's only regional party, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal will be fighting from all five seats; UKD had failed to secure a single seat in the last two LS polls.
Input by Pragya Bakshi
12:35 (IST)
Maharashtra election polling latest updates
Maharashtra had a slow start to its voting exercise despite Union minister Nitin Gadkari looking to fend off the challenge from Congress' Nana Patole in Nagpur and the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli–Chimur also among the seven parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Election 2019., according to News18.
Nagpur: 9.33%
Ramtek: 4.9%
Bhandara-Gondiya: 8.5%
Yavatmal-Washim: 5.03%
Wardha: 7.32%
Chandrapur: 6.18%
Gadchiroli-Chimur: 8.45%
12:34 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
24.66% voting recorded in state
The Jammu and Baramulla parliamentary constituencies have recorded a total of 24.66 percent polling till 11 am today.
12:33 (IST)
Lalu Prasad Yadav prepares to sit out first election in over 40 years, urges people of Bihar to repel 'disruptive forces'
In his over four-decades-long political career, this Lok Sabha election is the first in which Lalu Prasad will be just an spectator; that too from a distance.
The incarcerated RJD supremo was not very hopeful about getting relief from the Supreme Court and merrily stepping out of prison, so he had already prepared a statement in the form of a letter addressed to the people of Bihar.
The letter is carefully addressed to the Dalits and backward classes and urges them to remain united and "defeat the forces hell bent on snatching their fundamental and constitutional rights including reservation". The urgency to write such a letter possibly came amid apprehension of a split in votes of these classes.
12:30 (IST)
Noida SSP issues clarification after row over policemen distributing NaMo food packets
"There is some misinformation being spread that some Policemen have been distributed food from a Political party. This is absolutely wrong. At local level some food packets were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political Party. Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumours. And there is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet.
Thanks
Vaibhav Krishna
SSP Gautam Budh Nagar"
12:28 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
NaMo food packets make way to poll booths in Noida
Reports of NaMo food packets being distributed near poll booths in Noida have come out. Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer L Venkateshwarlu has sought a report from Noida District Magistrare on this issue.
Input by Pranav Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
12:08 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
NaMo food packets make way to poll booths in Noida
Reports of NaMo food packets being distributed near poll booths in Noida have come out. Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer L Venkateshwarlu has sought a report from Noida District Magistrare on this issue.
Input by Pranav Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
11:56 (IST)
Omar Abdullah alleges Congress button on EVM not working in Poonch
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has tweeted out a video of a polling officer clarifying that polling was delayed in Poonch district at several polling stations because the EVM button against the Congress party was not working.
11:45 (IST)
Bastar election polling latest updates
11:13 (IST)
Maharashtra: Nagpur election polling latest updates
11:12 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari's family cast their vote at Municipal Corporation School, Mahal area, Nagpur.
Input by Varsha Torgalkar/101Reporters
10:54 (IST)
Kairana Election Voting Latest Updates
10:46 (IST)
Maharashtra: Nagpur election polling latest updates
Nitin Gadkari seeks blessings from Dawoodi Bohra Muslims before casting vote
After seeking blessings from Dawoodi Bohra Muslims, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, leaves to cast his vote.
Nagpur is also RSS headquarters, where Gadkari won in 2014 as well. He has been fielded against Congress' Nana Patole. Vote in Nagpur, apart from depending on job and agrarian crisis, could also be divided on caste lines. Patole, from Kunbi community, could take the Muslim and Dalit vote, while Gadkari, a Brahmin, could find himself in a minority position.
Input by Murtaza Merchant
10:34 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
10:30 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
10.2% polling recorded so far
The Bastar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded 10 percent polling till 9 am today morning. Early trends from sensitive areas suggest normal turnout despite Naxal threats.
10:24 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
Internet services suspended in parts of J&K under poll
Reports have said that the internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Baramulla districs where polling is currently underway till 6 pm when the polling concludes.
10:15 (IST)
Nawada Election Voting Latest Updates
Nawada Lok Sabha seat has been in headlines ever since firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh categorically said that he will not be fighting from any other seat than Nawada. However, the Union minister had to finally bow down against the party's wishes. Giriraj is now fighting from Begusarai after Nawada seat was given to Lok Janshakti Party which Giriraj believed was done at the behest of BJP state leaders Nityanand Rai and Bhupendra Yadav.
From LJP, Chandan Kumar, who is the brother of Bahubali leader Surajbhan Singh, is contesting whereas RJD has given ticket to tainted RJD leader's wife Raj Vallabh Yadav who was disqualified recently following conviction in a rape case.
Interestingly this seat has never ever got a local MP. All MPs have been outsiders — Bhola Singh, Virchand Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Giriraj Singh and Kameswar Paswan.
Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters.
Photo from Dheuri village polling booth in Nawada Loksabha Constituency
10:02 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
09:58 (IST)
Voters trickle in as voting in Western Uttar Pradesh picks up slowly
According to CNN-News18, till 9 am voter turnout till 9 am in Saharanpur was eight percent, Kairana was at 10 percent, Muzaffarnagar at 10 percent, Meerut at 10 percent, Bijnor at 11 percent, Baghpat at 11 percent, Ghaziabad at 12 percent and Gautam Budh Nagar at 12 percent.
Baghpat recorded a voter turnout of 11 percent while the sugarcane belt of Meerut has recorded 10 percent polling. In Baghpat, former Mumbai Police commissioner Satya Pal Singh is seeking re-election.
09:56 (IST)
Bihar election polling latest updates
Voting picks up in Bihar
According to 101Reporters, Gaya recorded 13 percent voting, Nawada five percent, Aurangabad 6.2 percent and Jamui 5.8 percent till 9 am.
Inputs from Uttam Kumar Ray
09:46 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir election polling latest updates
In Pictures: Elderly voter turns up to cast her vote in Baramulla
09:42 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
Voters queue up in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. This is the same place where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack two days ago. The attack was deemed an effort to derail the polling process and induce fear in voters to prevent them from participating in elections.
Input by Pradeep Gautam/101Reporters
09:36 (IST)
Uttarakhand election polling latest updates
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts vote
09:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
BJP's Sanjiv Balyan says don't allow burqa-clad women to caste vote without confirming ID
Former Union minister and sitting BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar Sanjiv Balyan has complained about 'fake voting' at some booths. The BJP leader was apparently miffed at EC officials for allowing burqa-clad women to cast their vote without checking their identity. While raising his point, Balyan told News18 Hindi. "EC officials said they don't have a woman official to identify the faces of women in burqa, but I say that what's the problem if male officers see their faces. And if they have a problem, then they should sit at home." The BJP leader, however, within seconds clarified his comment saying, "What I mean is that this is EC officials' responsibility. Under rules, they should at least verify the identities of voters."
"Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll," Balyan said.
09:10 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
In another incident of Naxal aggression, reports said that a threatening notes was recovered from outside the Halbaras polling booth in Kuwakonda area of Dantewada. However, security officials have said that the voting can be continued.
Input by Ambu Sharma/101Reporters
08:54 (IST)
In Photos: First time voters exercise franchise
08:48 (IST)
Chhattisgarh election polling latest updates
IED blast reported in Chhattisgarh's Narainpur
An IED blast has been reported from Narayanpur within one kilometre distance from a polling booth. The incident occured at at 4 am when ITBP troops were going to a booth. Although no damage was caused by the exposion, a high alert has been sounded in Bastar, with intel inputs suggesting that the Naxals may try to disrupt polling again.
08:39 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Budhha Nagar election polling latest updates
Reports said that voting could not be started at booth number 225 in Gautam Buddha Nagar owing to technical snag in the EVM machines. The voters have turned up in large numbers and are miffed at the delay. Similar reports filtered in from Barot, in Baghpat from Booth no 124 and 128. Voters created a ruckus after voting was halted at the booths due to a technical glitch in the EVMs.
With inputs from Pranav Bharadwaj, 101Reporters.
08:18 (IST)
Bihar: Gaya election polling latest updates
Jitanram Manjhi locks horn with JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar
Former chief minister of Bihar Jitanram Manjhi is in contest from Gaya. against NDA's Vijay Kumar.
Kumar is contesting on a JD(U) tickets. In 2014 BJP's Hari Manjhi had won the team but this time, under NDA's seat sharing formula, this seat went to JDU. Total 14 candidates are fighting from this seat.
Gaya has large population of Musahar community. Almost 30 percent population of Musahars reside in this Loksabha Constituency.
Input by Umesh Kumar, 101Reporters
08:12 (IST)
Uttarakhand: Haldwani election polling latest updates
Harish Rawat casts vote in Haldwani seat
Former chief minister Harish Rawat joined the queue of voters in Devalchaur, Haldwani early in the morning. Voting on 2 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today.