North states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Queues grow outside polling booths across Uttar Pradesh amid reports of EVM failure

North states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: People have begun queuing up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. Voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. Problems with EVMs have plagued voting in several stations across the state.
Not even a single vote has been cast at booth number 166 of Nagla Shadi village in Agra Lok Sabha constituency. The villagers here are boycotting the elections in protest against lack of developmental measures undertaken by the government.
Polling has started amid tight security for the Srinagar Parliamentary seat which will see former chief minister and NC president, Farooq Abdullah, pitted against People's Conference candidate, Irfan Ansari, People's Democratic Party candidate, Aga Mohsin, and BJP's Khalid Jehangir.
A day ago, incidents of stone pelting took place in Beerwah, the Assembly constituency which was represented by former CM and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah. A petrol bomb was also hurled on the residence of an ex NC MLA raising tensions here.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has questioned the Election Commission as to why no action has been taken against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is allegedly "trying to influence voters by visiting temples." Mayawati also accused him of visiting the houses of dalits and having food there, for the same purpose.
Due to EVM snags voting is yet to start at booth number 201 in Agra and booth number 148 in Mathura. EVMs developing technical snags has posed quite the challenge for the EC in these Lok Sabha elections. More than 100 EVMs had to be changed during polling hours in the first phase of voting in different parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Polling at Rithora in Balapur has reportedly been stopped due to snags in the EVM.
Mobile internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, as Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies go to vote on Thursday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
In the north, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls during the second phase of election on Thursday. From the west, only Maharashtra will have polling for ten of its constituencies: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati in Vidarbha and Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur in Marathwada and Solapur in south-western Maharashtra.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar and BJP's Hema Malini are among the 85 candidates contesting for eight Lok Sabha seats going to polls on Thursday — Nagina (SC), Amroha, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Agra (SC).
Fatehpur Sikri will see a triangular battle between Babbar, BJP's Rajkumar Chahar and BSP's Shreebhagwan Sharma, who is a two-time MLA from Debai assembly constituency of Bulandshahr.
In the temple-town constituency of Mathura, Hema Malini is seeking re-election after winning the seat in the 2014 general election. The other candidates in the fray are Kunwar Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress.
In Amroha, sitting BJP MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar will lock horns with Bahujan Samaj Party's Kunwar Danish Al, who recently joined the party after quitting as the general secretary of the Janata Dal-Secular.
The eight Lok Sabha seats were bagged by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. This time it faces a tough fight from the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance.
Bihar will witness polling in five Lok Sabha seats which are important for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The fate of 68 candidates will be decided by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm at all places except Katoria and Belhar Assembly segments under Banka constituency, where it will conclude two hours early.
The Janata Dal (United) is contesting from all the five seats, including Purnea which it had won in 2014 contesting separately from the BJP-led NDA. The BJP had contested all the five seats in the last general elections and lost all of these.
Purnea MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the JD(U) is in a straight fight with Uday Singh of the Congress who had won the seat on BJP ticket in 2004 and 2009 but quit the saffron party in protest that it is giving "too many" seats to the JD(U). Uday Singh is the younger brother of Nand Kishore Singh, a bureaucrat who is currently chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. Their mother Madhuri Singh had won the seat twice in the 1980s as a Congress candidate.
Another major candidate is former Union minister Tariq Anwar who seeks to retain Katihar as a Congress nominee. He had won the seat on an NCP ticket five years ago. A co-founder of the NCP, Anwar returned to the Congress in 2018 after two decades. He had won the seat for the Congress four times in the 1980s and the 1990s. The JD(U) has fielded Dulal Chandra Goswami there.
In Jammu and Kashmir, over 29.81 lakh voters will decide the fate of 24 candidates, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh, contesting the Srinagar and Udhampur seats, which go to polls in the second phase.
Authorities have deployed over 80 companies for election duty in the twin constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The twin constituencies have 2,981,083 registered electors. Twelve candidates each are in fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies.
In Chhattisgarh, Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund — all with heavy Maoist presence — will go to the polls Thursday amid tight security to decide the fate of 36 candidates. There are 36 candidates in the fray in these seats, but the main fight is likely to be between the ruling Congress and the main Opposition BJP.
The Kanker Lok Sabha constituency has eight Assembly segments and of these, polling in four — Anatgarh, Keshkal, Bhanupratappur and Kanker — will be held from 7 am to 3 pm in view of Maoist threat. In rest of the Assembly segments polling time is from 7 am to 5 pm.
The Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency also consists of eight Assembly segments. One of them — Manpur-Mohla — will witness polling from 7 am to 3 pm, while voters in rest of them can vote from 7 am to 5 pm.
Of the 2,322 polling stations in Rajnandgaon, 279 have been marked as hypersensitive and 302 as sensitive. The polling time in the Mahasamund constituency is from 7 am to 5 pm except in six hypersensitive booths at Odh, Kamabhaundi, Amammora, Badegobra, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali villages where the voting time is from 7 am to 3 pm.
09:54 (IST)
