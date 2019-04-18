North states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Malegaon blast victim's father files plea in NIA court against Sadhvi Pragya's candidature

North states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: The father of a victim in Malegaon blast has filed application against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur after she was declared BJP candidate from Bhopal. According to ANI, the application in an NIA court has questioned her candidature, citing her health, which was one of the reasons in her bail application.
By 4 pm, Chhattisgarh recorded 60 percent polling, while Jammu and Kashmir saw 38.6 percent voting.
The Election Commission had told Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s to desist from making references to defence forces for political propaganda. Naqvi made the remark at a public meeting in Rampur on 3 April.
Till 3 pm, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh recorded 39 percent voter turnout, while Chhattisgarh saw 48 percent polling.
As the polling was going on, the youth pelted stones at the security forces to disrupt the electoral process in Charari Sharief area of Budgam. The forces retaliated with heavy use of tear smoke shells. A vendor said that his vegetables were scattered on the road and he was robbed of money, too, by the forces. Due to the stone-pelting, the polling percentage was thin. Only 42 votes were cast by 2 pm at Trajbal polling station in Charari Sharief.
The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance has fielded new SP entrant Poonam Sinha from Lucknow. Sinha filed her nomination papers on Thursday. She is currently leading a roadshow through Lucknow, in which she is joined by her husband, Congress's Patna Sahib candidate Shatrughn Sinha and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has filed his nomination from Azamgarh. Akhilesh, this time, is contesting from the seat traditionally held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
As the high profile Srinagar Parliamentary constituency goes to polls in the second phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a complete shutdown is being observed across the Kashmir valley after a boycott call given by Hurriyat leaders, leading to a paltry turnout of 4.37 percent at 1 pm.
On Thursday morning, as polling started on a dull note, the streets were deserted and all shops and business establishments remained shut and the traffic was off the roads.
Kanwar Singh Tanwar, the BJP's MP candidate from Amroha said on Thursday that fake voting was taking place and one way to stop it would be to check women in burkhas for their identity. During the first phase of polling, BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan too had made a similar comment.
NC leader Omar Abdullah after casting his vote at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar constituency talked about Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. "BJP have given ticket (from Bhopal) to a candidate who is not only an accused in a terror case but is also out on bail on health grounds. If her health condition doesn't permit her to be in jail, how does it permit her to contest polls?" he asked.
Omar's father Farooq is the NC candidate from Srinagar.
The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard.
Protesting against the fact that their polling booth is in Dhampur area, which is far away, villagers of Gajpura which falls under Bijnor have decided to boycott the election. The number of protesters has gone up to nearly 600, prompting officials of the district administration to reach the village in an effort to convince voters otherwise.
Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh, when stopped by security personnel at the entrance of a polling booth, can be seen in a video as having placed a call to the District Magistrate who then facilitated the BJP leader and his supporters' entry into the polling booth. The security officer fielding the call can be heard saying that he is not allowed to let leaders go near the EVM. However, in the course of the conversation, he agrees and ultimately allows Singh inside.
A polling official deputed at polling booth number 186 in Kanker of Chhattisgarh has died of heart attack while he was on election duty on Phase 2 of the polls. Three constituencies of Chhattisgarh have gone to polls on Thursday, including Kanker.
BSP chief Mayawati took to Twitter early on Thursday, as Phase 2 of the elections got underway. In successive tweets the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are as nervous as the Congress was during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. She had earlier tweeted on the Election Commission's discrimination against non-BJP leaders.
People have begun queuing up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. Voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. Problems with EVMs have plagued voting in several stations at Mathura, Hathras and Aligarh across the state.
Not even a single vote has been cast at booth number 166 of Nagla Shadi village in Agra Lok Sabha constituency. The villagers here are boycotting the elections in protest against lack of developmental measures undertaken by the government.
Polling has started amid tight security for the Srinagar Parliamentary seat which will see former chief minister and NC president, Farooq Abdullah, pitted against People's Conference candidate, Irfan Ansari, People's Democratic Party candidate, Aga Mohsin, and BJP's Khalid Jehangir.
A day ago, incidents of stone pelting took place in Beerwah, the Assembly constituency which was represented by former CM and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah. A petrol bomb was also hurled on the residence of an ex NC MLA raising tensions here.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has questioned the Election Commission as to why no action has been taken against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is allegedly "trying to influence voters by visiting temples." Mayawati also accused him of visiting the houses of dalits and having food there, for the same purpose.
Due to EVM snags voting is yet to start at booth number 201 in Agra and booth number 148 in Mathura. EVMs developing technical snags has posed quite the challenge for the EC in these Lok Sabha elections. More than 100 EVMs had to be changed during polling hours in the first phase of voting in different parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Polling at Rithora in Balapur has reportedly been stopped due to snags in the EVM.
Mobile internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, as Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies go to vote on Thursday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
In the north, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls during the second phase of election on Thursday. From the west, only Maharashtra will have polling for ten of its constituencies: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati in Vidarbha and Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur in Marathwada and Solapur in south-western Maharashtra.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar and BJP's Hema Malini are among the 85 candidates contesting for eight Lok Sabha seats going to polls on Thursday — Nagina (SC), Amroha, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Agra (SC).
Fatehpur Sikri will see a triangular battle between Babbar, BJP's Rajkumar Chahar and BSP's Shreebhagwan Sharma, who is a two-time MLA from Debai assembly constituency of Bulandshahr.
In the temple-town constituency of Mathura, Hema Malini is seeking re-election after winning the seat in the 2014 general election. The other candidates in the fray are Kunwar Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress.
In Amroha, sitting BJP MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar will lock horns with Bahujan Samaj Party's Kunwar Danish Al, who recently joined the party after quitting as the general secretary of the Janata Dal-Secular.
The eight Lok Sabha seats were bagged by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. This time it faces a tough fight from the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance.
Bihar will witness polling in five Lok Sabha seats which are important for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The fate of 68 candidates will be decided by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm at all places except Katoria and Belhar Assembly segments under Banka constituency, where it will conclude two hours early.
The Janata Dal (United) is contesting from all the five seats, including Purnea which it had won in 2014 contesting separately from the BJP-led NDA. The BJP had contested all the five seats in the last general elections and lost all of these.
Purnea MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the JD(U) is in a straight fight with Uday Singh of the Congress who had won the seat on BJP ticket in 2004 and 2009 but quit the saffron party in protest that it is giving "too many" seats to the JD(U). Uday Singh is the younger brother of Nand Kishore Singh, a bureaucrat who is currently chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. Their mother Madhuri Singh had won the seat twice in the 1980s as a Congress candidate.
Another major candidate is former Union minister Tariq Anwar who seeks to retain Katihar as a Congress nominee. He had won the seat on an NCP ticket five years ago. A co-founder of the NCP, Anwar returned to the Congress in 2018 after two decades. He had won the seat for the Congress four times in the 1980s and the 1990s. The JD(U) has fielded Dulal Chandra Goswami there.
In Jammu and Kashmir, over 29.81 lakh voters will decide the fate of 24 candidates, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh, contesting the Srinagar and Udhampur seats, which go to polls in the second phase.
Authorities have deployed over 80 companies for election duty in the twin constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The twin constituencies have 2,981,083 registered electors. Twelve candidates each are in fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies.
In Chhattisgarh, Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund — all with heavy Maoist presence — will go to the polls Thursday amid tight security to decide the fate of 36 candidates. There are 36 candidates in the fray in these seats, but the main fight is likely to be between the ruling Congress and the main Opposition BJP.
The Kanker Lok Sabha constituency has eight Assembly segments and of these, polling in four — Anatgarh, Keshkal, Bhanupratappur and Kanker — will be held from 7 am to 3 pm in view of Maoist threat. In rest of the Assembly segments polling time is from 7 am to 5 pm.
The Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency also consists of eight Assembly segments. One of them — Manpur-Mohla — will witness polling from 7 am to 3 pm, while voters in rest of them can vote from 7 am to 5 pm.
Of the 2,322 polling stations in Rajnandgaon, 279 have been marked as hypersensitive and 302 as sensitive. The polling time in the Mahasamund constituency is from 7 am to 5 pm except in six hypersensitive booths at Odh, Kamabhaundi, Amammora, Badegobra, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali villages where the voting time is from 7 am to 3 pm.
Polling in Gajupura in Nagina, resumed after being stalled for at least two hours on Thursday. The village was boycotting the election over non development, after which the police resorted to mild lathi charge. The village headman was also injured in the incident.
Input by Rohit Kumar and Sadiq Khan/101Reporters
Voters queue up in Ganderbal
People await to cast vote at Wangath Kangan of Ganderbal district, which is the native village of Mian Altaf, who is a former minister from the National Conference.
Input by Mudassir Kaloo/101Reporters
Voters protest in Reasi after poll officials 'change' faulty EVM
People of Dada area in Reasi district held protest after a faulty EVM was allegedly changed by election officials. They also raised anti-BJP slogans like 'gundagardi nahi chalegi' and 'BJP hai hai'.
Input by Bivek Mathur/101Reporters
Father of Malegaon blast victim files plea against Sadhvi Pragya's candidature
The father of a victim in Malegaon blast has filed application against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur after she was declared BJP candidate from Bhopal. According to ANI, the application has questioned her candidature before the NIA court, citing her health, which was one of the reasons in her bail application.
According to India Today, the Congress also filed a complaint with the Election Commission against her candidature.
Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate files nomination
The Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar, filed nomination in the presence of senior party leader Gopal Rai.
RPI candidate arrives on bier to file nomination in Amethi
Republican Party of India candidate Varsi Hasan arrives on a bier to file his nomination in Amethi.
Video by Vivek Vikram Singh/101Reporters
Two 'fake voters' caught in Mathura
Two alleged fake voters were caught at booth number 59 in Vrindavan of Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Mohan Sharma/101Reporters
Polling percentage till 4 pm
Maharashtra - 44.87
Uttar Pradesh - 50.12
Bihar - 47.49
Chhattisgarh - 59.83
Jammu and Kashmir - 38.61
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Maneka Gandhi files nomination from Sultanpur
Union minister and BJP's Sultanpur nominee Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination on Thursday. She is a sitting MP from Pilibhit and this time she is contesting from her son Varun Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.
Input by Vivek Vikram Singh/101Reporters
Poonam Sinha files nomination from Lucknow
SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow Poonam Sinha was accompanied by her husband and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and SP leader Dimple Yadav. They held a roadshow before the filing of nomination.
EC warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over ‘Modi ji ki sena’ remark
The Election Commission had told Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s to desist from making references to defence forces for political propaganda. Naqvi made the remark at a public meeting in Rampur on 3 April.
Ruckus at two booths in Banka after security personnel fires in air
In Banka, few people were injured and ruckus was reported at booth number 59 and 60 when a security personal fired in the air. The people at the booth accused the security personnel of pressurising them to vote in favour of a candidate.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
Voter turnout till 3 pm
Bihar - 39.21%
Chhattisgarh - 47.77%
Jammu and Kashmir - 30.12%
Maharashtra - 35.14%
Uttar Pradesh - 39.41%
Raman Singh casts vote in Rajnandgaon
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and his family cast their vote for the Rajnandgaon parliamentary constituency.
As maximum buses have been hired by political parties, voters are risking their lives to reach their villages to cast votes.
Input by Bivek Mathur (Photo captured from Udhampur bus stand)
A day after BJP fielded Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said, "The BJP has a simple agenda: make an entry for the saints and yogis in parliament to run the nation. I don’t want to go into the tyranny she went through and her comments on Digvijaya. It is their personal matter. I don’t want any questions raised against me on how all this started before my tenure began."
Polling marred by stone pelting in Budgam
India Today TV reported that the polling in Budgam was marred by stone-pelting in the area. Moreover, the overall poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir till 1 pm is 29.6 percent.
Massive stone pelting was witnessed between security forces and protesting youth in Charari Sharief area of Budgam.
As the polling was going on, youth pelted the security forces with stones to disrupt the electoral process. The forces retaliated with heavy use of tear smoke shells. A vendor said that his vegetables were scattered on the road and he was robbed of money too by the security forces.
Due to stone-pelting, the polling percentage was thin. Only 42 votes were cast by 2 pm at Trajbal polling station in Charari Sharief.
With inputs from Ishfaq Naseem
100-year-old woman faints while voting in Aligarh
A 100-year-old woman fainted while voting at the Kokola Haibatpur polling station in Aligarh. It has been more than 30 minutes and the ambulance hasn't reached.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
Voters complain of missing names
Voters at booth number 256 in Agra complained that their names had gone missing from the voters' list. "I have been voting for the last 20 years but this time, I did not find my name in the list. I have my voter's ID card here," said one Mohammad Salim.
Inputs by Ajendra Chauhan, 101 Reporters
Cop injured in Budgam clash
Reports of clashes have come in from various areas of Budgam in central Kashmir. One policeman has received minor injuries.
Input by Saleem Qadri, 101 Reporters
Is AIMIM going to cause an upset for Congress in the seat?
Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat comprises six Assembly seats. Analysis of the 2015 Assembly poll results predicts a smooth win for the Congress if the AIMIM vote share does not decrease significantly.
In 2015, AIMIM had fielded Akhtarul Iman from Kochadhaman Assembly seat where he stood second. JD(U) had won. Data shows that four out of six constituencies were won by RJD and Congress in the 2015 Assembly election. JD(U) and LJP had each got one seat respectively.
Part of Seemanchal region, Kishanganj is prone to floods and has some of the worst development statistics in the country. With a per capita annual income of Rs 9,928 (as per the Economic Survey 2018-19), it has a literacy rate of 57.04%. While nearly 60% of the population lives below poverty line, the dropout rate after high school is as high as 98%, and 84% of district’s women are illiterate.
Input by Umesh Kumar Ray, 101Reporters
Will NCP's Tariq Anwar be able to withstand JDU's challenge?
The Six legislative assembly segments of Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari and Barari which together comprise Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, have the rare distinction of making up one of the few Lok Sabha seats in the Hindi belt which have unclaimed by the BJP in 2014.
NCP’s Tariq Anwar won the seat defeating BJP's Nikhil Kumar Choudhary, a three-time MP, by nearly 1.15 lakh votes in 2014. This election, Tariq Anwar’s main rival is Dulal Chandra Goswami of the JD (U), which is part of the NDA, also comprising the BJP and LJP.
Will voters' anger bring change in the tourism hub?
Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, brings in considerable revenue through tourism in the country, but has hardly seen any development in the recent past. Sitting Member of Parliament Dr Ram Shanker Katheria, is a great one for stoking controversies, but has led the monkey menace proceed unabated in the constituency. A few months ago, a newborn was stabbed by monkeys. Yet neither the administration nor any lawmaker has paid heed to the problem.
The state of employment in this constituency has hit a new low in the past four months, owing largely to what is believed to be the policies of the government. BJP has pitched UP minister SP Singh Baghel as the MP candidiate, and the gathbandhan has fielded Manoj Soni. The Congress is trying to turn it into a triangular contest by fielding Preeta Harit.
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister AKhilesh Yadav has filed his nomination from Azamgarh. Akhilesh, this time, is contesting from the seat traditionally held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Input by Sumit Kumar, 101Reporters
IED blast at Rajnandgaon injures one ITBP constable
SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Poonam Sinha, is leading a road show through the city after filing her nomination papers a little while ago. Husband and Congress' Patna Sahib candidate Shatrughan Sinha, and SP leader Dimple Yadav are also present.
IED blast at Rajnandgaon injures one ITBP constable
An IED blast took place between Koracha and Manpur Road at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, targeting an ITBP Road Opening Party (ROP) at 11 am on Thursday. ITBP constable Man Singh received minor injuries, reported ANI.
Singh is out of danger and fit to perform duties after receiving first aid on location. Polling in the area is still underway.
In Buldhana, a booth entirely managed by differently-abled staff
Polling booth number 193 in Buldhana is being managed by differently-abled staff alone. ANI has quoted the presiding officer of the booth as having said, "I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy."
Bindranawagarh villagers raise 'No School, No Vote' pitch
The voters of seven tribal villages in the ST reserved assembly seat Bindranawagarh under Mahasamund LS constituency in Chhattisgarh have boycotted polling. They have decided not to vote unless their longstanding demand of having a school in their area is fulfilled. The villages are Supebeda, Khamarguda, Sagaunbhadi, Sendmuda, Motrapara, Pareva Pali and Khokhsara.
Mahasamund is a high-profile LS constituency in Chhattisgarh from where stalwart leaders of both Congress and BJP have been elected and became cabinet ministers at the centre.
DM reacts to MP Bhola Singh incident: 'There is a way of inspecting booths, this was not it'
The Bulandhshahr District Magistrate Abhay Singh, in the line of fire after a video showing BJP MP Bhola Singh placing a call to him after being stopped by a security officer from entering a booth went viral, has said that Singh will now be under close scrutiny for the day.
"A candidate is allowed to inspect booths. But there is a way of inspecting booths. You cannot go inside the booth and ask for blessings from voters," he said.
Input by Mohammad Nadeem, 101Reporters
Jayant Chaudhary casts vote, predicts gathbandhan victory
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said after casting his vote on Thursday that in 2014 people were excited to vote for the BJP but this time the gathbandhan is leading. "People who are associated with the BJP are suffering from a strange shame in rallying behind the party. Measures like the GST move have not done any favours. Voters want development," he said.
Input by Yogesh Bharadwaj. 101Reporters
Poonam Sinha files nomination
Gathbandhan candidate from Lucknow and new Samajwadi Party entrant Poonam Sinha, who is also wife of Congress's Patna Sahib candidate Shatrughn Sinha filed her nomination today in Lucknow.
Input by Sujeet Kumar, 101Reporters
Check women in burquas if you want to stop fake voting, says BJP candidate
Kanwar Singh Tanwar, the BJP's MP candidate from Amroha said on Thursday that fake voting was taking place and one way to stop it would be to check women in burkhas for their identity. During the first phase of polling, BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan too had made a similar comment.
NC leader Omar Abdullah after casting his vote at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar constituency talked about Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. "BJP have given ticket (from Bhopal) to a candidate who is not only an accused in a terror case but is also out on bail on health grounds. If her health condition doesn't permit her to be in jail, how does it permit her to contest polls?" he asked.
Omar's father Farooq is the NC candidate from Srinagar.
Election Commission takes note of BJP MP's 'forced' entry into booth
The Election Commission has taken cognisance of BJP MP Bhola Singh's entry into a polling booth in Bulandshahr after placing a call to the District Magistrate who reportedly asked a security officer to let Singh and his supporters in. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's official Twitter handle replied to a video tweeted by a journalist, saying they have asked for more information in this regard.
600 villagers boycott polls in Gajpura
Protesting against the fact that their polling booth is in Dhampur area, which is far away, villagers of Gajpura which falls under Bijnor have decided to boycott the election. The number of protesters has gone up to nearly 600, prompting officials of the district administration to reach the village in an effort to convince voters otherwise.
Inputs by Rohit Tripathi, 101Reporters
Antagarh MLA casts vote at Kanker
Anup Nag, an MLA of Antagarh in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency cast his vote on Thursday morning. Kanker, at 11 am, saw a voter turnout of 11.69 percent.
Voter suffers cardiac arrest in Bulandshahr
Ramsharan Sharma, a 70-year-old voter suffered a cardiac arrest while casting his vote in Bulandshahr. Bulandshahr has noted a high voter turnout percentage of over 2$ percent against Uttar Pradesh's cumulative 12.84 percent by 11 am.
Inputs by Mohammad Nadeem, 101Reporters
Ashwini Choubey casts vote at Bhagalpur
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, cast his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur on Thursday. At 11 am on Thursday, Bihar recorded 12.55% voter turnout.
Policemen hurt in road accident while patrolling
Ten policemen were injured in Bihar's Purnia when their jeep turned turtle while they were on poll duty, patrolling the area.
Inputs by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Presiding officer suffers heart attack
A presiding officer of polling booth number 85 at Government Middle School Wazah Bagh Amira Kadal, suffered a heart attack on Thursday. Reports said that tthe presiding officer, identified as Zuhaib Bazaz, suffered a heart attack during poll duty.
Soon after the incident, Bazaz was taken to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for treatment.
Inputs by Saleem Qadri, 101Reporters
City streets fall empty after shutdown call by Hurriyat leaders
As the high profile Srinagar Parliamentary constituency goes to polls in the second phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a complete shutdown is being observed across the Kashmir valley after a boycott call given by Hurriyat leaders.
On Thursday morning, as polling started on a dull note, the streets were deserted and all shops and business establishments remained shut and the traffic was off the roads.
A mobile internet shutdown, heavy presence of security forces on the road and massive presence of paramilitary forces at all sensitive cites is in place. “Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the polls,” SP Pani, the Inspector General of Police said.
Shailendra Kumar, the chief electoral officer of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, said full proof arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair election.
EC seizes cash from Sion area in Mumbai
The Election Commission's flying squad has seized Rs 11.85 lakh of unaccounted cash in Sion area of Mumbai city.
Polling halted due to EVM malfunctioning once again
Polling has temporarily halted at booth number 217 in Solapur's Shastri Nagar due to a fault in the EVM, ANI has reported.
105-year-old woman casts vote in Latur
A 105-year-old woman, Kavaibai Kamble, cast her vote along with her family, at a polling station in Harangul Budruk in Latur constituency. Polling is underway in 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state.
BJP MP calls DM after being stopped outside booth; let in afterwards
Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh when stopped by security personnel at the entrance of a polling booth can be seen in a video as having placed a call to the District Magistrate who then facilitated the BJP leader and his supporters' entry into the polling booth. The security officer fielding the call can be heard saying that he is not allowed to let leaders go near the EVM. However, in the course of the conversation, he agrees and ultimately allows Singh inside.
Input by Mohammad Nadeem, 101Reporters
Polling official dies of heart attack
A polling official deputed at polling booth number 186 in Kanker has died of heart attack during election duty.
Congress's Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar casts vote
UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri has cast his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College.
Across booths in north India, senior citizens battled odds to exercise their franchise. In Bihar, 90-year-olds Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur while in Jammu and Kashmir, 80-year-old Jogindero Devi made a trip from Kathua district hospital to vote on Thursday.
Former Miss India West Bengal raises pitch for peaceful voting
Miss India West Bengal 2017, Shivankita Dixit, reached Agra from Mumbai on Thursday to cast her vote. She urged them to exercise their franchise.
Inputs by Manvendra Malhotra, 101Reporters